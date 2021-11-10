

Motorola announced the launch in Argentina of the new Moto e40 with a 90Hz screen, triple camera and at an affordable price. Meet him On this note!

A new member arrives to the acclaimed e family of Motorola And it is already available in Argentina! Its about Motorbike e40 which proposes to enhance creativity like never before, at an affordable price. In addition, it comes with a screen with update frequency to 90Hz, a battery of 5000 mAh and a main camera composed of three lenses.

The new Motorbike e40 has a screen Max Vision HD + from 6.5 inch, which offers the user a smoother viewing experience, as well as seeing more thanks to the aspect ratio of 20: 9. The most interesting thing is that, if we compare it with its predecessor the e20, offers graphic performance a 38 percent more powerful thanks to its processor octa-core personalized.

This chipset is accompanied by a memory RAM from 4GB and an internal storage of 64GB. The operating system of the device is Android 11 and includes improved usability and accessibility features. In addition, it includes a specific button Google Assistant on the side of the phone to activate voice control and get all the answers you need.

As for the battery, it has one of 5000 mAh, which offers up 40 hours on a single charge that allows you to work and play for much longer. But now comes the most important part for those interested in photography. The motorcycle e40 It has a four-camera system and is designed to take pictures at any time, in any light and from any angle.

The main sensor is 48 MP, which has a technology Quad Pixel offering four times better low-light sensitivity levels for sharper, more vibrant photos. It has a depth sensor (2 MP) It works with the main camera to blur the background for professional-looking portraits. And lastly, the camera Macro Vision, also from 2 MP, allows you to get up to four times closer to the subject to capture the smallest details that would not be appreciated with any standard lens.

The motorbike e40 is now available in Argentina and you can buy it from the website of Motorola, from $ 26,999. It is available in two colors: steel gray and champagne pink, and they have a textured, fingerprint-resistant metallic finish. And to unlock it, the user can choose between the fingerprint reader located under the logo of “M”, or just look for a moment at the front camera of 8 MP.

