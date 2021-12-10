To pass the questionnaire and for the Alexa football mode to be activated, we will have to correctly answer two of the four questions that it asks us. Once we achieve it, Alexa will let us know and will begin to speach as if it were a football commentator. To access the questionnaire to activate this mode you have to say “Alexa, activate soccer mode”.

Super Alexa mode

One of the best known modes. To activate it is as simple as saying “Alexa, activate the super Alexa mode.” The wizard will tell us that it is a super secret mode it needs a code to be activated.

We will have to respond with the following code as if it were the key combination of a trick in a video game. “Alexa, up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A, start.” If you do it correctly, Alexa will respond: “Din, din, din, the code is exact, downloading updates.” If, on the other hand, you make a mistake or don’t say it fast enough, Alexa will tell you that the code is super secret and will ask you to repeat it again.

Madrid and Galician mode

Alexa also learns about the different regions of Spain. Currently, the Madrid mode and the Galician mode are available. If you want any of these modes to be activated, you can do it through the command “Alexa, activate Madrid mode” or Alexa, activate Galician mode “.

If you can correctly answer the Alexa questions related to Madrid or Galicia, Alexa will activate both modes through a special song. Do you dare to discover how much you know about Madrid or Galicia?

Family modes

In addition to having knowledge about the different regions of Spain, Alexa is able to imitate and interpret various members of the house.

Mother mode

If you want to hear typical phrases of a mother, you can activate the mother mode by saying “Alexa, activate mother mode.” As in previous cases, in order to activate it you will have to answer a series of questions correctly.

Parent mode

If, on the other hand, what you want is to activate the parent mode, you can do it by saying “Alexa, enable parent mode.” In this case, Alexa will ask you for a secret code that you will have to guess using the tracks that the assistant gives you.

Grandmother mode

If we say “Alexa, activate the grandmother mode”, the assistant will respond as follows: “The grandmother mode is a super special mode, with it I want to honor all the grandparents and grandmothers of the world, but I will only be able to activate it if you get tell me the correct code. To get a clue, tell me, what is the secret code to activate granny mode? ” To which we will have to answer “Alexa, tell me what is the code to activate the grandmother mode”. Alexa will tell us that this code is based on one of the most famous grandparents in the world: Heidi’s grandfather. If we answer the question correctly, the grandmother mode will be activated.

There’s also other modes related to family members such as baby, child or adolescent mode, but it depends on the region where we reside, they will not be available yet.

Love mode

We conclude some of the most interesting secret Alexa modes with a very romantic one: the love mode. And it is that Amazon’s voice assistant also has its heart, even if it is virtual. To start it, just say “Alexa, activate the love mode.” As you can imagine, to activate it, Alexa will do a series of love related questions in which you will have to give at least three correct answers out of a total of four questions. If we don’t get it the first time, we can keep trying, although we warn you that activating it will take you to a pretty cloying moment.

Other Alexa modes

Alexa is constantly including new modes and depending on the part of the world where we live we can access one or the other. If you live in Latin America you can have access to the following Alexa modes: Chilango mode, Yucatecan mode, Northern mode, Mexican mode, Taco mode or Caribbean mode.

If, on the other hand, you reside in Spain when you try to activate them, Alexa will tell you that it does not yet have them or that they are not available in our region. Did you know all these Alexa modes? Which one did you like the most?