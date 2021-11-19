The year is coming to an end, so it’s time to talk about some of the series and movies that we liked the most in the last 12 months. On this occasion, the portal Justwatch has revealed to us which have been the most viewed and popular productions of Disney + on Mexico, ranging from movies, series and even animated shows.

According to the previously mentioned portal, Star Wars and MCU productions dominate the top 10 in Mexico, which is as follows:

1. The Mandalorian first with a 38% popularity.

2. WandaVision second with a 10.6% popularity.

3. In the third place we have Gravity Falls, Loki, Marvel’s What If… ?, Agents of SHIELD, Star Wars The Clone Wars, The Falcon & The Winter Soldier, Los Simpsons and O11CE tied with a 10.4% popularity among each of them.

As for films, the list is made up of the following:

As for the movies, few surprises too. Marvel is undoubtedly an important point within Disney + in Mexico, but it has been Pixar the one that has undoubtedly taken the cake in terms of the number of films in the top most viewed during the first year. And how could it be otherwise, Luca, Pixar’s great premiere, has been the most watched, by a fairly wide margin:

1. Luca

2. Soul

3. Black Widow

4. Cruella

5. Avengers: Endgame

6. Coco

7. The Greatest Showman

8. Raya and the last dragon

9. Mulan

10. Frozen 2

Although Marvel proved to be one of the strongest for Disney + in Mexican territory, Pixar It also had an important presence in our country, particularly in the movies section.

Editor’s note: Many of these results are not surprising, since in the last year we have already seen that some of these productions have also appeared on other lists of the most watched and most popular, so it was to be expected that the international results were not so different from the local ones.

Via: Justwatch