Most unfaithful characters in Marvel Smash Mexico%

There are unfaithful characters in Marvel, but there are also some who are “more unfaithful”, and here we present them to you in an exclusive selection.

Over the years, the writers of the comics have tried to make the characters much more realistic to everyday life. For this reason, we have seen heroes and villains having affairs, or being abandoned. So here we leave you 5 Marvel characters who could not resist the temptation and they were infidels to your partners.

Crystal

A marriage that was doomed from the first minute.They met when Crystal saved his life, and from the first moment any reader with a little insight could detect the high degree of dependence on Quicksilver. In no time the jealousy and attempts by Pietro to control Crystal began. In the end he had a infidelity with any man and Pietro went into a spiral of depression, violence and bad attitudes.

Ultimate thor

In Ultimate Comics: New Ultimates, Thor he remains in Valhalla while his love runs with the Ultimates on Earth. Hela He offers her a deal: if he gives her a child, she will allow him to leave. While all of this was happening, Valkyrie was being manipulated by Amora and Loki. The Sorceress shows her lover in the middle of the sexual act with Hela, so the infidelity it’s present. Of course, the villain lies and Thor cannot return to Earth despite giving her what he wants.

Cyclops

This hero he has been a terrible husband. By 2001, it all fell apart when Grant Morrison embarked on the New X-Men series. During this series, we witnessed the breakup between Scott and Jean. Scott was found to have had a psychic affair with Emma Frost, this infidelity caused Jean to distance himself from her husband.

Invisible Woman

No marriage has been more troubled than the union between Reed Richards and Sue Storm. The ‘Invisible Woman’ has a long history with Namor, spanning several decades and various continuities. When Reed is believed to have died in Fantastic Four # 381, she meets the King of Atlantis and, although she believes her husband might still live, the two share a romantic kiss in Namor # 50.

Jean gray

In most of his story lines, Gray has been able to control his lustful feelings for Logan. But during Grant Morrison’s arc in New X-Men, the two have a couple of moments, where she is unfaithful to Cyclops.

The first case is when she and Wolverine were sent to another dimension in Uncanny X-Men # 394, believing that they were about to die, the two kiss.

And the second was in New X-Men # 117, again both kiss after the discovery of Scott’s psychic affair with Emma Frost.

I said, in Marvel there are unfaithful characters, and others more unfaithful.

