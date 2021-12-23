The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, highlighted during his morning conference that most states have healthy public finances.

“It is not a general issue (indebtedness) that although there are few (states) are not the majority, there are states with healthy public finances,” said the federal president.

López Obrador stressed that it is admirable that there are states like Tlaxcala where a law was approved so that debt is not approved. Another example is the fact that the previous Querétaro government handed over healthy public finances to the new administration.

However, the president acknowledged that there are states that do have problems because they have not carried out plans to restructure their debts and have not fought over-indebtedness.

“Mechanisms such as the Projects for the Provision of Services (PPS) were created for the state governments,” said López Obrador.

There are cases where companies built viable or hospital works, the firms put in the money and also operated those projects. An example is the Zumpango Hospital where the government of the State of Mexico has to pay 200 million pesos a year to a company for 20 years.

“We must find a way to clean up the public finances of the states. The governors are much more aware of the sanitation of public finances, “he said at a press conference.

Likewise, López Obrador acknowledged that there are states that have not asked for support, because they have sufficient resources, in addition to having austerity programs. In this same sense, the president said that the governors, municipalities and councilors are more measured to approve the accounts and avoid “moches.”