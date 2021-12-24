Most people prefer to copy members of their group. In this new study, they assign people to random groups and see if this affects who they copy. Despite the fact that the groups were arbitrary and practically identical, most preferred to copy members of their group.

Group memetics

Surprisingly little is known about how social groups influence social learning. Although several studies have shown that people prefer to copy group members, these studies have failed to resolve whether group membership genuinely affects who is copied or whether group membership simply correlates with other known factors, such as similarity. and familiarity.

Using the minimal group paradigm, in this study these effects were deciphered in an online social learning game. In a sample of 540 adultsThus, they found a strong copying bias within the group that (a) was reinforced by a preference for observing group members; (b) nullified the perception of trustworthiness, warmth and competence; (c) it was strengthened when social information was scarce; and (d) it even caused cultural divergences between mixed groups.

These results suggest that people genuinely employ a group copy social learning strategy, which could help explain how inefficient behaviors spread through social learning and how humans maintain the cultural diversity necessary for cumulative cultural evolution.

This study adds to the rest of the scientific literature that highlights how complex is the propagation of ideas and trends, despite the fact that we tend to think that fashions are created in offices and laboratories. That social engineering has immense power. That there are people who pull the strings. That we dress like this or like that because they have manipulated us. That movies or series change the way people are and therefore can evangelize and even shape the world at the whim of the author.

