Most listened to on Spotify! Official list of the top in 2021

The # Mi2021EnSpotify summary for users and creators is now available in the Spotify app and this year comes with new functions; In addition, we share with you the lists of the most listened to in 2021.

Spotify launch a new experience # Mi2021EnSpotify to know your summary of the most listened to and the annual results of Spotify by 2021.

The music app presents its annual campaign today ‘Most Heard on Spotify ‘ and ‘My 2021 On Spotify ‘, an experience that celebrates the millions of ways of listening and living music.

In addition, Spotify features the best artists, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts from the creators who helped create the soundtrack of the year for more than 381 million users around the world.

# Mi2021EnSpotify: the personalized experience

This year’s personalized experience # Mi2021EnSpotify, it’s full of your known favorites, mixed with new and surprising ones, to connect fans with each other and with creators.

Here are some of the new features you should know about:

– New data stories to express your year in audio: In addition to your best artists, genres, songs, podcasts and minutes listened to, the personalized # Mi2021EnSpotify experience includes several features such as 2021: The Movie, Your Audio Aura, Playing Cards and My 2021 On Spotify: Fusion. You can check For the Record, in this link , for all the details about these new features.

– More ability to share: Spotify fans will love sharing their # Mi2021EnSpotify results on social media like Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. And as a novelty this year, Spotify adds the ability to share your experience on TikTok.

– Exclusive experiences for the most fanatics: This year Spotify added as a special surprise the videos of more than 170 artists and creators thanking fans for having them on their # Mi2021EnSpotify. These thank you videos will appear if you have a song by one of them in your playlists “Your Top Songs 2021” or “Your Artists Revealed”.

You can access the personalized experience # Mi2021EnSpotify in this link for your annual summary of what you heard the most in 2021.

What did Mexicans and users around the world hear this year on Spotify?

In Mexico, as in the world, the most listened to artist was Bad bunny and Christian Nodal was the most listened to Mexican artist in our country. Did you expect it? Here what I register Spotify in Mexico.

In 2021 of Spotify in Mexico, reggaeton was the protagonist of the first places of the top of the country. The most listened to artist of 2021 in Mexico was also Bad Bunny. The most listened to artist in Mexico was the Colombian Karol G and Danna Paola was positioned as the most listened to Mexican in our country.

The song with the most streams in the country this 2021 is DÁKITI by Bad Bunny, followed by Todo De Ti by Rauw Alejandro. In the category of Mexican artists with the most reproductions in our country, Christian Nodal led the preferences, followed by Luis Miguel.

This year podcasts became a source of entertainment for Mexicans, being La Cotorrisa the most listened to of all, followed by Legendary Legends.

The most listened to music globally on Spotify

With more than 9.1 billion streams this year, the Puerto Rican Bad bunny is the artist with the most reproductions in 2021. Look how Bad Bunny reacted when he heard the news in this link . The second most reproduced artist and, also, the most reproduced female artist of the year is Taylor Swift.

Top 5 Most Streamed Artists Worldwide on Spotify 2021

1. Bad Bunny2. Taylor Swift

3. BTS

4. Drake

5. Justin Bieber

Top 5 Most Listened Songs Worldwide on Spotify 2021

1. Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

2. Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

3. The Kid LAROI – STAY (with Justin Bieber)

4. Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u

5. Dua Lipa – Levitating (feat. DaBaby)

Top 5 most listened to artists in Mexico in 2021

1. Bad Bunny

2. J Balvin

3. Rauw Alejandro

4. Christian Nodal

5. Luis Miguel

Top 5 most listened to female artists in Mexico in 2021

1. KAROL G

2. Dua Lipa

3. Shakira

4. Danna Paola

5. Ariana Grande

Top 5 Most Listened Songs in Mexico in 2021

1. DÁKITI – Bad Bunny

2. All Of You – Rauw Alejandro

3. Bottle After Bottle – Gera MX, Christian Nodal

4. Yonaguni – Bad Bunny

5. BICHOTA – Karol G

Top 5 Most Listened Albums in Mexico in 2021

1. THE LAST TOUR IN THE WORLD – Bad Bunny

2. YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny

3. KG0516 – KAROL G

4. VICE VERSA – Rauw Alejandro

5. Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Top 5 most listened to Mexican artists in Mexico in 2021

1. Christian Nodal

2. Luis Miguel

3. Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

4. Firm Group

5. Caliber 50

Top 5 most listened to Spotify playlists in Mexico in 2021

1. Mexico successes

2. REGGAETON MANSION

3. The Queen: Successes of the Mexican Regional

4. Party! Party!

5. This is Bad Bunny

Top 5 most listened to Podcasts in Mexico in 2021

1. The Parakeet

2. Legendary Legends

3. Tales of the Night

4. CREATIVE

5. Doubts are given away

Top 5 most listened to podcast episodes in Mexico during 2021

1. Case 63 – S1E1: The Story I Grew Up With

2. Case 63 – S1E2: De Lorean

3. Case 63 – S1E3: Pegaso

4. Case 63 – S1E4: Garnier Malet Effect

5. Case 63 – S1E5: Word Search

To learn more about how the world listened in 2021, check out the blog For the Record by Spotify . Starting today, eligible users can also access # Mi2021En Spotify customized exclusively on the Spotify mobile app for iOS and Android.

# Mi2021EnSpotify for creators, for podcasters and artists

Spotify has also launched its # Mi2021EnSpotify experience for creators, for podcasters and artists. By accessing their own experience on the My 2021 microsite on Spotify, creators can immerse themselves in all the ways their fans heard them this year.