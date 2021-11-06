Because if; Although they have the function of moving through any type of environment, these they are still electronic devices as are our mobiles, tablets or laptops, where appropriate. Therefore, it is quite normal that at some point we may suffer a breakdown. In fact, they are systems that either by their own use are seen with wear. Among them we find the battery, one of the most exposed and sensitive components, which causes that, directly or indirectly, when charging, it suffers some setback.

What is its shelf life

In the first place, what is true in that popular statement that states that the first time you charge this or any other electrical appliance you have to do it for a minimum of 8 hours? Well not necessarily. Older batteries did need this margin to stabilize, but nowadays it doesn’t make sense as most of them come with more than half a charge by default.

Given this, it is crucial to know the useful life of our equipment. This information will be given to us in a more precise way by the brand to which we have addressed, since it also depends on some factor that the manufacturer has been able to establish. But in general, and before giving any kind of battery problems, electric scooters usually mediate between two and three years. This with normal use both in frequency and when driving it.

Likewise, we must also take into account is that there are two types of batteries for them. These are lithium and gel. Each of these has a different duration and its maintenance, although it is similar, also has some differences.

Therefore, before proceeding, you must identify what type of battery your scooter uses. This is quite important since, if at the time of its load mishaps are suffered, or directly it does not work, it will be easier to recognize the fault that prevents its normal operation and the reason why it does not. As such, this information can be found on its box or in the manual.

How is its maintenance

It is very important to take care of each of the electrical components, since their operation 80% depends on them. In any case, we always recommend going to a specialist or the manufacturer of our VPN to make sure that there are not going to be any kind of setbacks, both for our safety and for the scooter.

In this sense, it is necessary to emphasize that they have a periodic maintenance. It is not that we have to be constantly on top of it, but we do have to check some basic components from time to time, especially so as not to suffer some frequent damage, as we will mention below.

Thus, to avoid having charging problems in the battery of our electric scooters, we will make sure that all the parts that surround it are in good harmony. Of course, the external ones like the tires, lights or electric motor as well. But in this case we mean the storage unit.

The most important for avoid reducing its useful life is not to accelerate quickly, going from zero to maximum in just a few seconds.

is not to accelerate quickly, going from zero to maximum in just a few seconds. When storing lithium batteries, in the same way as gel batteries, you will have to charge them and then disconnect them . In this way they will maintain 70-80% of their total load.

. In this way they will maintain 70-80% of their total load. The autonomy of a lithium battery, being greater than a gel one, will allow us not to have to recharge it until they pass two months approximately. Also, you can keep them inclined without any problem.

Most common problems

Once identified, it is important that you also know that the lithium battery for them it is much more common than gel. However, and although your scooter uses a gel scooter in its case, you should not worry. It is true that it is less common, but this does not mean that it is obsolete, far from it.

Its maintenance is quite similar; As we have said, a gel can last a maximum of two years and a lithium one up to four. In this way, the use we give to the electric scooter will affect the long-term durability of the battery. Like everything, there are several factors that will influence the daily performance of the batteries. These are some such as the weight of the driver, the speed at which he is traveling and the type of terrain.

Likewise, and although we are thin drivers, we do not frequent very high speeds or that we move through streets in perfect condition or without potholes that can affect them, there is a series of problems that can seriously affect the battery of electric scooters, especially when we are about to charge.

Broken charger

Although it is not exactly one of the problems with the least solution, it does become one of the most common. The main reason is that, like the vehicle, it has a service life not too long. This is usually around two or three years with constant use. It is true that if we are not so demanding users this will last us longer.

The most important determining factor is that chargers, as with cell phones, without going any further, are likely to be made of not too resistant materials. It can also be affected by line surges. The chargers that are usually supplied with VMPs tend not to be of high quality. Therefore, if you have problems with your original charger, it is preferable that you opt for a good fast-charging lithium charger.

Battery damage

This is usually the main reason why when charging is not completed. It is also very possible that although the charger is in good condition (that is, it is not damaged), we observe that the charge takes longer to finish. As we have said, as a general rule they have a life that reaches up to three or four years, but first the battery can be compromised.

Similarly, this may result in that we have allowed the unit to download completely at 0%. This is a fairly common failure of users, but from which we can never fall, or at least not frequently. If this happens regularly, the battery will run out sooner than expected, or worse: being in good condition, it cannot be charged. The most common in these cases is that it has to be replaced by a new one, something that is not exactly cheap …

Impaired capacity

You can pass. Although at first glance the battery itself is correct, and that it is completed regularly when charging, it is common that once the autonomy of the same electric scooters is unplugged, they suffer battery problems. Or what is the same: that at the time of use it gets to be emptied earlier than expected, and more and more quickly.

This is a deterioration of the battery capacity, or current. This is usually given to us in Ah (amps / hour), although they are also seen with mAh (milliamps / hour). As such, it is the potential of a fully charged battery, this to supply a specified amount of electricity. While it is normal for the carrying capacity to decrease over time, this usually does not happen for about two years.

Damaged cells and cables

Batteries are one of the most sensitive components of these electrified vehicles. Whether they are VPNs, cars, bikes … they are units that are more likely to suffer some type of more critical damage or, even irreversible. It should be noted that the incidents in this section differ greatly depending on the cooling system they have.

Models with liquid-cooled accumulators have far fewer breakdowns and failures than air-cooled ones. Fortunately, battery failures are usually fixed by replacing only the batteries. damaged cells, which significantly reduces the final repair bill.

In conjunction with these possible damaged cells, the computer may have stopped charging due to a fault in the cables leading from the battery. Generally, this happens when the vehicle has suffered strong blows or it has been exposed to overload, the consequence of which is the burning of some internal components.

It is also necessary to indicate that this is a component of your scooter that will suffer the wear and tear of use. So there will come a time when we inevitably have to replace them with new ones.