Through it you can configure the type of vibration to identify her . In this way you will know if you have received an important message or it is only a WhatsApp group.

It is possibly one of the most useful properties that you can make use of. With your Mi Band you can customize the different vibrations which will run the device based on the app displaying the notification. Several users have reported problems related to the vibration of the device, so it is recommended that you first check if it is working properly.

The My band They are becoming more advanced and integrate a greater number of tools so that our day-to-day life is easier for us. These advances bring with them new interesting and curious features that not everyone knows, but that can sometimes be very useful.

For Activate This function must access the settings of your bracelet from the Mi Fit application on your mobile. Inside it you will find the option ‘Vibration’. In this section you can indicate what notifications the one you want to configure (alarms, calls, messages …).

In the lower area, click on ‘Add’. All you have to do now is put your finger on the symbol that appears on the phone, sticking to the pattern you want to customize. When you finish select ‘Stop’ to end the process.

Loss lock

You can enter a security key to your Mi Band if you remove it from your wrist. This functionality is only available from the Mi Band 6, since previously if you lost your bracelet, anyone could reset it to the factory as usual or observe certain data.

Now Our information it will remain safe in the face of any type of situation. Activating this option is extremely simple. Enter the Mi Fit app again, because from it you will normally perform all these settings.

Access the settings and tap on ‘Wrist block’. After that, click on the password section and add it. By clicking on save our smartband you will be protected always when we don’t have it on us.

Sports detection

Your bracelet can automatically recognize sport that you are doing. However, this tool does not detect any type of exercise, only some more basic ones: walking, running, cycling, elliptical and rowing machine.

Here the procedure is different, as you must access the settings from the Mi Band itself. Once inside, look for the option ‘Detect activity’, then click on ‘Detection type’ and select the sports you want your bracelet to adapt to automatically.