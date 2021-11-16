We are in the middle of the month and the usual rule is for Microsoft to present its new games for Xbox Game Pass in this second half of November. As always, we have a good portion of works with which to invest many hours.

Some of the titles start out being available from today, November 16 and they will end up being included on the 30th of this month. We have everything with this ration, both exclusively for PCs, as well as for consoles, as well as games that will combine the two facets or even in the cloud. Of course, there are some who also leave the service. Be that as it may, this is the complete list.

Deadly Shell

Date: November 23.

November 23. Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The Souls have had many imitators and without a doubt Mortal Shell has been one of the best. You already know the formula: fail, fail and try again until all enemies are exterminated and every corner of the map has been explored.

Evil Genius 2

Date: November 30.

November 30. Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Enough of always being the hero, now it’s time be the greatest villain of all time. For this you have your criminal lair, where you can direct your lackeys, prepare world threats and have everything calculated to finish off your rivals.

Dead space





Date: Now available.

Now available. Available in: Xbox Cloud Gaming.

A Electronic Arts classic and a great opportunity to test it in the cloud before the arrival of the remake. USG Ishimura is quite imposing, but this space station is much scarier if infested with necromorphs.

Dragon Age: Origins





Date: Now available.

Now available. Available in: Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Also included with EA Play, the survival of humanity is in the palm of your hand. You are the latest member of a line of guardians who have sworn to defend the world. East RPG is Cinnamon Stick from BioWare and it will offer you more than you can imagine.

Next Space Rebels

Date: November 17.

November 17. Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

A crazy proposal in which we will have to grow our StarTube channel. To do this, it will be necessary to resort to challenges, tests and all kinds of stratagems in order to win the favor of the public.

Exo one

Date: November 18th.

November 18th. Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

One of the more special intergalactic voyages that you can live, between space and time. Alien landscapes are the kind that make the wallpaper and gravity plays a fundamental role when it comes to moving both with a ship and on the ground.

Fae Tactics

Date: November 18th.

November 18th. Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Control Peony, a young wizard who is learning her first spells as she travels through a world full of mystery and danger. As in any classic RPG, you have to create a group strong enough to be able to deal with all the enemies.

My Friend Pedro

Date: November 18th.

November 18th. Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The perfect mix between slow motion of Zack Snyder and a Steven Seagal movie. Side scrolling for this shooter with a very psychedelic platform and in which you can perform impossible stunts.

Undungeon

Date: November 18th.

November 18th. Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

One more RPG to the list, this time with him always lovely pixel art To the order of the day. Battles in real time for our hero, which we can improve by implanting organs while we live a story of absolute science fiction.

Deeeer Simulator

Date: November 23.

November 23. Available in: Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Neither feet nor head. What it proposes Deeeer Simulator is a combination of madness, animals and a lot of destruction. The typical game to disconnect while doing the deer? wherever you go

Games leaving Xbox Game Pass

They leave on November 30

Call of the Sea (Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming).

FIFA 19 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC).

Football Manager 2021 (PC)

Football Manager 2021 Xbox Edition (Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC).

(Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC). Haven (Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming).

Hello Neighbor (Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming).

Morkredd (Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming).

(Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and Xbox Cloud Gaming). Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (Pc)

They leave on December 8