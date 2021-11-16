After an event focused on its 20th anniversary, Xbox has shared a new list of games coming to Game pass starting tomorrow. Although this time we do not have a catalog that is extremely necessary for users, all the experiences that we will see soon are quite interesting.

These are the games that will come to Xbox Game Pass from today on different platforms:

–Dead space (Cloud) EA Play – Now available.

–Dragon Age: Origins (Cloud) EA Play – Now available.

–Next Space Rebels (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 17. Available day one.

–Exo one (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 18. Available day one.

–Fae Tactics (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 18.

–My Friend Pedro (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 18.

–Undungeon (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 18. Available day one.

–Deeeer Simulator (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 23. Available day one.

–Deadly Shell (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 23.

–Evil Genius 2 (Cloud, Console and PC) – November 30.

This list may not excite many, but there is quality here. This is the case of Deadly Shell, one of the most acclaimed souls-like in recent years. In related topics, Xbox Game Pass was originally going to function as Blockbuster. Likewise, there are no plans to make more backwards compatible games.

Editor’s Note:

After a couple of months with extremely strong pitches, it was obvious that a period with games like this was going to happen. However, next month comes Halo Infinite, something that will surely excite Xbox Game Pass fans again.

Via: Xbox