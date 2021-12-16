December has been an incredible time for Microsoft’s service, and now that they are available Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and 8 other games on Xbox Game Pass the month gets even better. In the same day a long list of games is available that you can download and play, and there is something for everyone. From the smallest, who will have proposals such as Ben 10: Power Trip, PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay or Race With Ryan, to the largest with the premiere of Mortal Kombat.

In addition to the fact that Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and 8 other games are already available on Xbox Game Pass, throughout the day you can enjoy the launch of one of the last exclusive to launch Xbox in 2021, The Gunk, a very eye-catching space adventure that will surely have a lot to offer.

That’s right, they are Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and 8 other games on Xbox Game Pass, The roster is comprised of Ben 10: Power Trip, Broken Age, Firewatch, Lake, PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay, Race With Ryan, Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth, Transformers: Battlegrounds. That all these games arrive on the same day is undoubtedly a big surprise for all subscribers, and opens the possibility that some surprise games will arrive later.

Without a doubt, it is a great time to be a subscriber to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft’s flagship service is becoming more established, transforming the video game industry forever. This is the full list of games available now: