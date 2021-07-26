Mortal Kombat 11 exceeds 12 million copies sold

Publisher Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and developer NetherRealm Studios have announced that Mortal Kombat 11 has exceeded 12 million units sold worldwide. In this way, the total sales of the Mortal Kombat franchise have exceeded 73 million units sold to date. For its part, Mortal Kombat Mobile, which is available for iOS and Android, has exceeded 138 million downloads.

«When Mortal Kombat launched almost 30 years ago, I never dreamed it would become the franchise it is today with more than 73 million games sold«, Has confessed the creative director of NetherRealm Studios and co-creator of Mortal Kombat, Ed Boon, in a press release. «We have some of the most passionate fans in the world and we appreciate the support they have given us over the years.«.

Mortal Kombat 11 premiered in 2019 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Stadia. A year later it came to PS5 and Xbox Series and to this day the game receives news to keep its community of players alive. However, his support will soon be ending so NetherRealm can focus on his next project.

<br>

Know more: Mortal Kombat 11 adds skins inspired by the original 1995 movie



This is Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 returned to its origins in a brutal experience where extreme fatalities return through a spectacular graphics engine. With a compelling storyline, players return to the original Mortal Kombat tournament to attempt to alter the past and save the future. One of the biggest novelties of the title are the Customizable character variants, which allow unprecedented control when it comes to customizing the fighters and adapting them to the preferences of each player. The game has added a large number of fighters over the years, highlighting the Joker.