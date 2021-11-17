For years, coffee has had a worse reputation than tea, for various reasons and studies that have been refuted. Now, decades later, scientists are beginning to discover how beneficial coffee is to our health.

In the 70s, 80s and 90s, coffee did not enjoy a good reputation, although everyone drank it for its benefits as a natural stimulant.

For many people, the mere fact of having caffeine is enough for them to have a good cup for breakfast each morning, along with toast or cookies. The good news is that we have now discovered that not only does it wake up, but it is also beneficial for our health.

Thanks to a macro study with 365,682 participants (aged 50 to 74) from the UK Biobank, Scientists have discovered that tea (food that was already known to be healthy) and coffee have a positive effect on our brain.

During a median follow-up of 11.4 years, 5,079 participants developed dementia, and 10,053 participants developed stroke.

The data showed that compared to those who did not drink tea or coffee, the consumption of 2 to 3 cups of coffee and 2 to 3 cups of tea per day was associated with 32% lower risk of stroke and 28% lower risk of dementia.

In addition, the combination of coffee and tea consumption was associated with a lower risk of ischemic stroke and vascular dementia.

The conclusions of the study are the first combine the consumption of both coffee and tea, always studied separately.

These results follow the same line as the one carried out in the United States with more than 200,000 participants who were followed for up to 30 years. The study showed that those who drank three to five cups of coffee a day, with or without caffeine, had 15% less likely to die prematurely than people who avoided coffee.



But not only that, but it also reduced by 50% risk of suicide among men and women who drank coffee moderatelyperhaps due to increased production of brain chemicals that have antidepressant effects.

Coffee, the basis of our breakfasts for more than 100 years, is not only a fantastic stimulant, but also a very beneficial food for our health.