The new Morgan Plus 8 GTR has been presented in society. Morgan presents the first of the 9 units that will be manufactured. It is its most powerful model with a BMW origin engine. The first example of the new Plus 8 GTR has an exterior finish in Yas Marina blue.

Morgan has officially unveiled the most powerful car in its history. The new Morgan Plus 8 GTR has burst onto the scene. It’s about the first of the 9 units to be manufactured of a limited edition that provides, above all, a higher level of exclusivity. All this accompanied by superior performance and an inspiration taken directly from the world of competition.

The British brand officially announced earlier this year the launch of the limited edition GTR Morgan Plus 8. A limited edition that is now a reality and that has been conceived with a clear objective. Pay tribute to the Morgan Plus 8 “Big Blue”, a racing car. The production process, limited to fewer than 10 copies, takes place at Morgan’s premises in Malvern Link, Worcestershire, UK.

Production of the new Morgan Plus 8 GTR is limited to 9 units

The keys and design of the new Morgan Plus 8 GTR



The rest of the units that will be available are already being manufactured and will have different finishes to the one presented. The production process will be completed in the first quarter of 2022. It is important to note that all production is already sold. What’s more, each of the prospective owners has worked closely with the Morgan design team to create a bespoke specimen. This allows the brand to show off its level of personalization.

A total of 5 units will be exported outside the UK. Compared to a conventional Morgan Plus 8, the limited edition GTR brings various performance enhancements. These improvements include a new overhaul of the engine and exhaust system. In addition to increasing power and improving acceleration.

In terms of design, there have also been changes. The new Plus 8 GTR features certain distinctive features. For example, the five-spoke wheels are a clear nod to the wheels used on Morgan race cars in the 1990s. The rear has been revised and both the front wings and splitter have been made of aluminum. To this must be added a rigid roof with ventilation. By the way, the body is painted in Yas Marina blue.

The interior of the new Morgan Plus 8 GTR

Leaving aside the exterior, if we venture into the interior of the new Plus 8 GTR we will quickly be enveloped by an environment in which sportsmanship and exclusivity breathe. The instrument panel has been modified and now sports dials on which the GTR designation is found. In addition, we have racing seats with carbon fiber racing harnesses. It also has an identification plate with the unit number.

The engine of the new Morgan Plus 8 GTR

In the mechanical section there are also news. As has been well pointed out, we are facing the most powerful Morgan in history. The new Plus 8 GTR is powered by a BMW origin engine. Specifically, it is a 4.8-liter V8 engine which now reaches 380 hp (375 bhp). It is possible to associate it with a six-speed manual gearbox or a ZF automatic transmission with the same number of ratios.