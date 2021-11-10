Morgan Harper, former senior advisor to the Office for Consumer Financial Protection, is presented as “cryptocurious” in her race to be the Democratic candidate for one of Ohio’s seats in the US Senate.

In a lengthy Twitter thread posted Tuesday, Harper said who was interested in the possibilities that Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies could mean for politics in Ohio. According to the Democratic candidate, Bitcoin can take the place of many functions of traditional banks by transmitting “the wealth of the network” to all users rather than a handful of large shareholders.

“There are cryptocurrency projects that want to compete with basically every facet of what a bank or a social media company does,” Harper said. “Their basic model is more inclusive than that of a company. I have heard anecdotes and seen some statistics on the number of young people and people of color who use Bitcoin, which makes sense; historically, we have been excluded from traditional forms of investment. “.

Harper, 38, added that he would be “in learning mode” about the cryptocurrency space and encouraged any of his nearly 24,000 followers to submit comments on how lawmakers could “keep malicious actors away while encouraging innovation.”

Officially announcing his candidacy for the United States Senate on August 18, Harper is running for the Democratic nomination against the Representative of the United States House of Representatives, Tim Ryan, the treasurer of the Cuyahoga Soil and Water Conservation District , Demar Sheffey, and others. If she is elected as a Democratic candidate and wins a Senate seat, she will serve alongside fellow Democrat Sherrod Brown, who is up for reelection in 2024.

Harper could replace Senator Rob Portman, who announced in January that he would not run for re-election because it is “increasingly difficult to overcome the partisan blockade and advance substantive policies.” During his tenure, Portman has been very active in some laws that propose regulations for cryptocurrencies. In April, he suggested a bill to better define the declaration of cryptocurrencies for American taxpayers.

In the recent infrastructure debate, Senator Portman initially supported an amendment tabled by his colleagues that suggested removing the definition of brokers from the bill to stop including developers, transaction validators and node operators. The infrastructure bill passed both the House of Representatives and the Senate without further clarification on cryptocurrency brokers and is currently awaiting approval from President Biden.

Keep reading: