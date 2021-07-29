With a view to the popular consultation to revoke the mandate in March next year and the presidential election of 2024, Morena will open the party doors to citizens who want to participate in the consolidation of the Fourth Transformation and will create committees in defense of the movement.

Mario Delgado Carrillo, national leader of Morena, affirmed that the party must show unity in the face of the challenges that are coming at the polls and that will strengthen the democratic life of the party.

“Morena is an open, generous, inclusive party, and that is why the affiliation process is going to begin and the membership is fully defined because what else, that decisions are made from below, from the party,” Delgado commented on a tour by Tabasco to promote the popular consultation next Sunday.

“We have to start the reorganization of our party and, well, that we already have a new registry that does not exclude anyone, that is very inclusive, that is very transparent, and then already to reorganize all the organs,” said the morenista.

Regarding the process to elect the presidential candidate in Morena, Delgado Carrillo reiterated that it will be through a survey of society that a representative of the party will emerge.

Asked about critical voices, such as that of Senator Ricardo Monreal to this method, the Morenoist leader said that a review of this process will be carried out so that there are no doubts among the applicants about its effectiveness and transparency.

“It is what is convenient for Morena, so that it continues to be an instrument of struggle of the people of Mexico, the main decisions must be kept in the hands of the people,” he said.

