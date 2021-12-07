With 98.9% of the tally sheets, the Morena-PT-PVEM candidate, Rosa Elena Jiménez Arteaga, is shaping up to win the seat in the Senate left by the now governor of Nayarit, Miguel Ángel Navarro.

According to data from the Preliminary Results Program of the National Electoral Institute (INE), the morenista carries 51.8% of the votes; the emecist Ignacio Flores Medina, 33.6%; the PRI candidate, 4.5%; the PRD, 2.6%, and the PAN, 2.4%.

The electoral body reported that the 1,728 projected polls were installed and estimates that citizen participation was only 14.3%, with no incidents to report.

It is the first time that a member of the Senate has been voted out of the six-year race, as former legislator Miguel Ángel Navarro left his seat when he won the June 6 elections as governor of Nayarit.

By not having a substitute, the INE organized the elections for this December 5, since his running mate Daniel Sepúlveda lost his position due to a ruling by the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF), which left him ineligible.

For this reason, there will now be 62 senators from Morena, 21 from the PAN, 13 from the PRI, 8 from MC, 6 from the PVEM, 4 from the PT, 4 from the PES, 3 from the PRD, 5 from the plural group 1 and one without a party.

