Deputy Morena César Hernández criticized that former electoral councilors received up to 2 million pesos at the end of their mandate, as published Forbes Mexico a week ago with information from the Fund to Attend the Labor Liability of the National Electoral Institute (INE).

During the ordinary session of the General Council of the INE on Wednesday, they spoke about the budget cut to the electoral body that was approved in the Chamber of Deputies by Morena and his allies; at that time, Morena’s legislative representative came out in defense of said measure.

Read: INE paid millions for the departure of Benito Nacif, Marco Antonio Baños and 3,744 other former officials

“You cannot talk about cuts because you don’t lose what you don’t have, that is inaccurate, as is the fact that the INE cannot make use of the public resources that it keeps and works through two funds: the Fund for Compliance with the Real Estate Infrastructure Program and the Fund to Attend the Institute’s Labor Liabilities ”, said Hernández.

The legislator also criticized that the funds have delivered “millionaire settlements” to former councilors such as Benito Nacif and Marco Antonio Baños, as well as 3,744 other officials.

“Before this, citizens have to ask themselves ‘is that what the funds are for, to attend to labor liabilities, to give millionaire settlements to the golden bureaucracy?’ Imagine the excessive salary of these public servants with individualized separation insurance, which gives them another 10% per month of their salary, to which is added a millionaire settlement, “said the legislator.

He commented that in front of these expenses, the INE still says that it does not have resources and that the execution of the consultation to revoke the mandate “is to be seen.”

Do not miss: INE analyzes cutting expenses or going to Court in search of more money for revocation consultation

The counselor José Roberto Ruiz explained that the Fund to Attend Labor Liabilities is to face all the labor obligations of all administrative personnel, that when they leave the Institution, they must be covered in accordance with the law and the Constitution. labor rights.

“It seems unfortunate to me that they want to generate a perception that every public servant who passes through the INE leaves with millionaire amounts,” said the electoral counselor.

In addition, he mentioned that even if the 200 million pesos of the Fund to Attend Labor Liabilities are allocated to the consultation for the revocation of the mandate, it would be insufficient to carry out the entire process.

“They passed their hand (to the deputies) with the cut. They passed their hand. There was a non-allocation of 800 million pesos a year, but (now) almost 5 billion pesos. Is it an INE problem? Yes, but also from you, ”Ruiz told Congressman César Hernández.

Do you already have us on Facebook? Like us and receive the best information