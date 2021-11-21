From left to der. María Ysabel Cedano, DEMUS Legal Defense, a woman representing the victims of sterilization, Victoria Vigo, victim and survivor of forced sterilization, and Jennie Dador, Secretary of the CNDDHH, in a file photo. EFE / STRINGER



Lima, Nov 20 (EFE) .- The victims of the forced sterilizations that were committed in Peru during the regime of former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) have been waiting for more than two months for the judge in charge of the case to reveal whether he will open an oral trial against the politician, after this Saturday he postponed the reading of his ruling for the eighth time.

Despite the insistence of the organizations defending the victims not to delay this stage of the judicial process any longer, Judge Rafael Martínez, of the Transitional Supraprovincial Criminal Court for Organized Crime, suspended the hearing after four hours and scheduled two new sessions for on November 25 and 26.

In total, Martínez has already accumulated eight sessions spread over more than two months, since last September 14 he began to read his extensive resolution, without until now he has revealed his final ruling on this case, in which Fujimori and his former Health Ministers Marino Costa Bauer, Eduardo Yong Motta and Alejandro Aguinaga.

At the end of the hearing, which like all the previous ones was translated into Quechua because it is the language of most of the victims in this case, the lawyer assured that he will try to finalize the reading next week, although he has already advanced that, “before the eventuality of not being able to conclude, “would reschedule two other sessions for the first week of December.

VICTIMS URGENT JUDGMENT

The eighth session of the reading of the resolution was initially scheduled for last Wednesday, but it was not installed because Martínez had to attend another commitment in the jurisdiction where he was recently transferred by the Judicial Power, which decided to remove him from his current position and appoint Judge Littman Ramírez as his replacement.

The change of magistrate, although it will not affect this stage of the process because Martínez must finish reading his resolution, was perceived as a new “mistreatment” and a “political move” of the Peruvian Justice by the victims of forced sterilizations , who have been urging for months to know the judicial decision.

“The hearing ended without results. The uncertainty grows!”, The Association of Peruvian Women Affected by Forced Sterilizations shared in networks.

MORE THAN 2,000 COMPLAINTS

Forced sterilizations occurred during the implementation of the Reproductive Health and Family Planning Program 1996-2000, under Fujimori’s mandate, when voluntary surgical contraception (VCA), as tubal ligation and vasectomies were called, were ostensibly increased.

The program focused on the population living in poverty in order to reduce their birth rate and, as a consequence, prevent the increase in the number of poor people in the country, according to the thesis of the Prosecutor’s Office.

During that period, about 300,000 people were sterilized, including more than 272,000 women and about 22,000 men, according to the Ministry of Health reports collected by the Ombudsman’s Office, but at present it is still unknown how many of them were forced.

For now, there are just over 8,000 victims registered in the Registry of Victims of Forced Sterilizations (Reviesfo), opened by the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights in 2016.

However, given the time that has elapsed since the events, there are victims who may have died without reporting and others who may remain alive but do not dare to do so out of shame, fear or ignorance, since most of the victims are poor, Andean women. , rural and Quechua speakers.

Just over 2,000 are those who have formally denounced having been forcibly sterilized, of which 1,307 ended up with serious injuries, and of these five died as a result of the aftermath of the intervention.

25 YEAR SENTENCE

Fujimori, 83, is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for crimes against humanity, as the perpetrator (with control of the fact) of the murder of 25 people in the Barrios Altos (1991) and La Cantuta (1992) massacres. , perpetrated by the covert military group Colina.

Also for the kidnapping of a businessman and a journalist, the latter during the state “self-coup” that took place in 1992 to close down Parliament and control the Prosecutor’s Office and the judiciary.

In addition to the forced sterilizations, the Peruvian Justice is also pending to decide whether to open a trial for Fujimori for the Pativilca massacre (1992), where six other people died at the hands of the Colina group.