Nov 11, 2021 at 1:12 PM CET

Nieves Salinas

More than 760,000 children Spaniards cannot access glasses or contact lenses even if they need them because they cannot afford it. Poverty after the pandemic affects multiple areas of life. Among the 20.7% of the population living below the poverty line, 27.4% on average in the case of minors, which places Spain with one of the highest rates highest in Europe.

8.59% of minors in Spain, a total of 761,157 boys and girls, suffers from situations of visual poverty, according to the report “X-ray of child visual poverty in Spain & rdquor ;, an analysis that estimates how many minors cannot enjoy good vision due to the economic problems of their families. The Barcelona association Vision and Life -founded, altruistically, in 1995, by a group of professionals, opticians, engineers, and ophthalmologists- today presented a long-elaborated work that puts on the table the map of the deficiencies in terms of vision of the Spanish minors.

Some data that, as explained by its president, Salvador Alsina, aims to raise awareness in administrations and, also, society about a reality that is hard to believe: that in Spain in 2021 and, especially in the most urban areas, there are families that They cannot buy contact lenses or glasses for their children. “There is a lot of impact on dental health, but not on visual health, despite the fact that one in three cases of school failure is related,” said Alsina.

The face of visual poverty

It is what the entity calls “Visual poverty & rdquor ;: when a minor – 18 years old, needs – needs glasses, contact lenses or visual therapy to be able to see well, but his family’s income prevents him from buying them. The report they have prepared indicates that it is a problem that has a high impact on the lives and development of affected children and has a direct relationship with their possibilities when studying, developing or relate with others.

Poverty is suffered to a lesser extent in the case of the Basque Country (5.02%), Navarra (5.38%), Aragon (5.69%) or Madrid (6.76%)

And, in addition, it draws attention to a fact, the problem has a high geographical component: Ceuta it is one of the areas with the highest rates of visual poverty (19.84%), followed by Extremadura (11.52%), Asturias (10.73%), Andalusia (10.56%) or Melilla (10.11%). Poverty is suffered to a lesser extent, as is the case in the Basque Country (5.02 %), Navarra (5.38%), Aragón (5.69%), Madrid (6.76%) or Castilla y León (6.97%).

Visual poverty by communities. Source: Vision and life. | Vision and Life Association

“The only possible visual poverty rate would be 0”, Alsina has pointed out that, in addition, he has explained that the study was born after knowing the executive summary of the bases for the implementation of the European Child Guarantee in Spain, a commission from the European Commission. The document, which indicates the actions to be undertaken before 2027, does not allocate a specific item to the problem of poor visual health in Spain, says the president of the association.

For its part, Elisenda Ibáñez, an optician-optometrist and coordinator of the entity, pointed out that it is time to take a step forward, helped by national and European funds. As an example, they cited the case of Italy – with a budget of 15 million for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023 – which will be distributed in aid of 50 euros or an agreement with the Valencia City Council in the same direction, with aid of more than one hundred euros for glasses in families with little income.

More poverty due to the pandemic

In addition, in the presentation of the report, the speakers drew attention to a fact: since the beginning of the pandemic, cases of visual poverty have been registered among the 20.7% of the population living below the poverty line (27, 4% on average in the case of minors, being one of the highest in Europe).

In Spain, Alsina said, there are 5,200 ophthalmologists and almost 19,000 opticians-optometrists, but access to specialist examinations is uneven across communities. In addition, he pointed out, in cases where children live in poorer families, it is sometimes easier to solve the situation – through social services – while there is a bag of minors from families who are not in such an extreme situation but who, nevertheless, cannot afford to buy contact lenses or glasses.