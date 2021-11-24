My experience tells me to light the flame of passion and seduce your partner Without having to have physical contact it is possible (and in these days of confinement it will be especially useful).

Do not panic. It doesn’t matter that you spend these weeks locked up together, and you get overwhelmed thinking that maybe you have too much seen; nor that you are separated and your fear is that the spark will run out … We have solutions for everything and they are even better than you thought.

Start by using your imagination and relive the emotion (even from a distance) with these subtle and infallible seduction techniques so that the spark becomes a flame:

1. Try ‘sexting’

The theory that sex tends to get tedious over time and, therefore, a drag on the relationship, depends largely on the grain of sand that we want to put into it.

Yes Carrie Bradshaw Had she had WhatsApp she would have lit the fuse with spicy messages that, with Samantha’s help, Mr. Big could not have resisted.





Important: Beware of the recipient! It’s going to sound like bullshit to you, but I swear it’s not: we go through life so fast and have so many conversations that it is almost impossible to control certain situations. I admit that I experienced in the first person the great ‘shit of the century’ (because that’s how I lived it) when I was barely fifteen, when my subconscious decided to send the boy that I loved a message that was actually for my best friend. He said something like: “Auntie, how strong, Peter has finally left him with Pepita! What congratulationsaaaaad”.

Well, after hitting the wall several times, crushing my face against the pillow and unknowingly regretting living in the era of sms when you couldn’t go back … I decided since then to review a thousand times over the recipient of messages that may be revealing in my life. Moral: Check the recipient for your sake and save yourself the odd trauma!

2. And here’s to you, Mrs. Robinson: Who does not remember the iconic phrase of a very young Dustin Hoffman surrendered to the charms of a mature Anne Bancroft?: ‘Mrs. Robinson, are you trying to seduce me?





Dressing up and acting are great sexual stimulants (try it out). This is what the experts say: “Dressing up is a way to uninhibit the routine and release tension,” he explains. Héctor Galván, clinical psychologist and sexologist . “So for most people, it is a pleasant experience.”

Try dressing up as a police officer, a cheerleader or even a famous character in history… Think of Mrs. Robinson from ‘The Graduate’ and ask her to help you undo the first button on your shirt … Fully in character, try whispering a question in her ear or playfully sitting on her lap. By the way, did you know that Anne Brancroft and Dustin Hoffman were only six years apart?

3. Yes, intelligence excites (and a lot): New Zealand psychologist and sexologist John Money (1921-2006) explained with his theory ‘the map of love’ why some people are attracted to a certain type of qualities and not to others …





Did you know that approximately 8% of adults are sapiosexual? That is, the factor that most excites them sexually are neurons (up to there is a dating portal for those who eroticize this quality). And although in your case this is not the only reason, a good conversation always attracts.

4. Music, teacher: Go for something sensible. Remember the song Joe Cocker sings in ‘Nine and a Half Weeks’? Until I saw the movie, I recognize that this classic from the 80s reminded me of the songs from my mother’s car. If you haven’t seen it yet, I’ll leave it up to you to decide for yourself if it deserves a spot on your Spotify list.

If you see it together, the better. And if you come upstairs, you will end up replicating some of those unforgettable scenes or you will even choose to copy the ‘striptease’ of Kim basinger with the nightgown … Because we don’t need to be supermodels, just a little bit of confidence.





5. Ask him to bring you a towel as soon as you get out of the shower and dress close to him: And please, no wearing granny panties. I know I really like turning to Bridget (Jones) … but it just worked out for her! Remember that scene where he ends up on the floor with Hugh Grant?

Try dressing in clothes that accentuate your best tributes … inside and out. If you have the head in other things, it is very likely that you will find it difficult to get their attention especially at that moment when his focus is on the boring day that awaits him tomorrow … Until he sees you getting out of the bathtub and changing the chip.

6. Speaking of movies … try horror movies: Did you know that several scientific studies agree that scary tapes excite us? Glen Sparks, professor of the Pardue University, concluded in a study that this type of film causes us a increased blood pressure, heart rate, and breathing. Will we have a better time than this to see as many as we want?

Photos | Movie posters for ‘The Graduate’, ‘Sex and the City’, ‘The Imitation Game’ and ‘Nine and a Half Weeks’