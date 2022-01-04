More than a thousand bitcoins are transferred after 10 years

On December 29, three accounts that did not show movement in more than 10 years moved more than 1000 BTC together, which is equivalent to more than $ 49 million dollars.

Two of the wallets created on July 10, 2011 moved 500 BTC each and one created in August of that same year moved 40 BTC.

Taking into account their opening date, some people are stipulating that both wallets have the same owner.

It is well known that, in the world of digital assets, every time someone who has a good number of these, especially bitcoins, decides for some reason to move or move them, generates such an impact that the market moves.

Just this happened at the end of the year, when on December 29 a Open account on July 10, 2011 and containing 500 Bitcoins, it traded crypto assets for the first time in just over a decade.

Similarly, another wallet created on the same date as the previous one, it also moved 500 Bitcoins, lWhich had an approximate value of more than $ 23 million dollars at the time of registering the transfer.

itself, Another wallet with an opening date of August 12, 2011, was reactivated on December 29, changed place 40 bitcoins after more than two decades of inactivity for the first time in more than a decade.

It should be noted that at the time the transaction was made, the so-called “digital gold” had a value of $ 47,500 dollars per coin, in addition to the total of 1,040 BTC from 2011, recently disbursed, had a value of more than $ 49 million of dollars.

Three accounts, one possible owner

Considering this, The assumption can be made that the two accounts containing 500 Bitcoins each are owned by the same person, based on the fact that the opening date of both wallets is July 10, 2011.

Similarly, there is a great possibility that the other account with 40 Bitcoins, is owned by the same person, especially if the assumptions are based on the fact that your opening date is about a month after the first two.

Matching the movements

One of the wallets that made the movement of 500 bitcoins, made the transaction with a degree “modest” Of privacy, or what is the same, a score of 65, according to the confidentiality mechanism of the blockchair.com platform. In addition, four issues were identified at the time of delivery, such as “various signs that we were able to relate the similar types of addresses involved in this negotiation,” including “identified matching addresses.”

For its part, the information collected by the specialized site Bitquery.io, could you point out that one of the movements made could be related to a known address of the Coinbase exchange.

Similarly blockchair.com also similarly rated the other transaction made of 500 Bitcoins, in addition to that, in the same way as with the previous account, The data provided by the Bitquery.io site indicates that there is an influx of cash related to a known address of the platform led by Brian Armstrong.

For his part lhe transaction of the 40 BTC carried out registered a lower degree of privacy, having a classification 45 points, according to measurements from blockchair.com. The outbound shipment was also associated with matching addresses.

Through the information stored in the Bitquery.io database, it can be seen that another Coinbase address, also known, was linked to the influx of cash from the wallet.

Another relevant piece of information that can be rescued from these three movements is that the 1,040 bitcoins transferred on December 29 have a series of schemes that are very distinguishable and typical of many of the classic coins traded this year.

In this regard, a group of researchers of the Telegram channel “GFIS”, together with the website developer Btcparser.com pointed out in an interview that, Due to their condition of being active for a long time, these can be objects of desire of various crypto-asset exchange houses, since they can help clean up your most current and “dirty” assets.

