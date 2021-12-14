Announced a new wave of games that will be added to the service Xbox Game Pass. On this occasion, up to nine titles that will arrive this Thursday, December 16 to Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC and the cloud. Among the proposals, Mortal Kombat 11 stands out, new releases such as The Gunk or proposals for the smallest of the house such as Ben 10: Power Trip.

Ben 10: Power Trip

It is an action-adventure video game developed by PHL Collective and distributed by Outright Games. The story unfolds when Ben Tennyson and his family go on vacation through Europe, but when they arrive, not everything is as they thought, since the villain known as “Hex” activates four mysterious crystals causing monstrous creatures to be generated in the cities.

Broken age

Also known as Double Fine Adventure, it is a graphic adventure video game developed by Double Fine Productions and distributed by THQ Nordic. The story centers on two teenagers, Vella Tartine and Shay Volta, both with various conflicts in their lives and who by chance meet and form a bond with each other.

Firewatch

It is an adventure and mystery video game developed by Campo Santo and distributed by Panic. The story unfolds during 1989 in Yellowstone and revolves around a vigilante from Shoshone National Wildfires called Henry, which has the objective of preventing any type of fire that is generated by the illegal actions that people do in the city.

Lake

Lake is an adventure game set in 1986 and developed by Gamious. The protagonist is Meredith weiss, a young woman taking a break from her big city career to deliver mail in her hometown: Providence Oaks. What will your two weeks be like in the beautiful Providence Oaks neighborhood, with its iconic lake and off the beaten path community? And what will you do next? The player may make these and other decisions to tell the story of Meredith, as she explores the city carefully.

Mortal Kombat 11

Developed by NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 11 marks the return of a saga of fighting games that was released in 1992 for the Mega Drive and SNES. This delivery stands out for offering a deeper and more personalized gaming experience. The characters have new variants that directly influence the control. As for the story mode, it has the classic combats and new characters. We also find a PvP mode via the Internet and the possibility of playing split screen. In its version for PC it has full compatibility with remote control and is compatible with Remote Play, allowing not only to share online games with local cooperative mode over the Internet, but also to broadcast the games from our PC to other devices.

The Gunk

In The Gunk we have Rani, part of our space transport duo, struggling to earn a living when she stumbles upon a virgin planet teeming with life. Rani and her colleague have come in search of valuable resources and it seems that they have hit the jackpot …

Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

A fallen meteorite has given the patrol super powers, and has created a huge mess in Adventure Bay. Now it’s up to you and the patrol to use their powers, rescue skills, and other gadgets to turn the town back to being CANINbelievable! Go on super heroic missions with Chase’s super powered and super speed patrol, Marshall’s calorific power, Skye’s whirlwind power and all the mighty Paw Patrol team. Explore the town and travel to Jake’s Snowboard Station, Tracker’s Jungle, and beyond as you work together to rescue your friends.

Race with ryan

Take the wheel as Ryan and all your Ryan’s World friends! Ryan’s World has come to life, and it’s as fast, fun, and colorful as you’ve ever imagined! Choose a pilot, go to one of six magical zones and step on the gas to show your friends and family who is the fastest.

Transformers: Battlegrounds

With the evil MEGATRON about to take over the Allspark, BUMBLEBEE and the Autobots need a new commander to help them restore peace – you! Form your squad and launch into a battle that will spread from Central City to Cybertron. Choose from heroes like WINDBLADE and OPTIMUS PRIME, each with unique attacks and abilities.