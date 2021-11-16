One of the most striking sections of the consoles of Xbox, is backward compatibility. In this way, during the 20th anniversary event, it has been confirmed that 70 games already have better functions on Xbox Series X | S. The Max Payne series, FEA R, Dead of Alive and many more titles, They already have Auto-HDR, an increase in frames thanks to the FPS Boost and a higher resolution.

Here’s the full list of original Xbox and Xbox 360 titles that already work better on Xbox Series X | S:

-50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

-Aces of the Galaxy

-Advent Rising

-Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

-Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

-Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

-Bankshot Billiards 2

-Beautiful Katamari

-Binary Domain

-Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

-Cloning Clyde

-Conan

-Darwinia +

-Dead or Alive Ultimate

-Dead or Alive 3

-Dead or Alive 4

-Death by Cube

-Disney Universe

-Disney’s Chicken Little

-Elements of Destruction

-FEAR

-FEAR 2: Project Origin

-FEAR 3

-FEAR Files

-The First Templar

-Gladius

-Gunvalkyrie

-Islands of Wakfu

-Lego The Lord of the Rings

-Manhunt

-Max Payne

-Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

-Max Payne 3

-Mini Ninjas

-Mortal Kombat

-Mortal Kombat vs. Dc universe

-MX vs. ATV Alive

-MX vs. ATV Untamed

-NIER

-Novadrome

-Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

-Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

-Otogi: Myth of Demons

-Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

-The Outfit

-Outpost Kaloki X

-Quake Arena Arcade

-RAW – Realms of Ancient War

-Red Dead Revolver

-Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

-Ridge Racer 6

-River

-Risen

-Risen 2: Dark Waters

-Rock of Ages

-Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

-Scramble

-Screwjumper!

-Secret Weapons Over Normandy

-Skate 2

-SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

-SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

-Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

-Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

-Star Wars: The Clone Wars

-Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

-Switchball

-Thrillville

-Thrillville: Off the Rails

-Time Pilot

-TimeSplitters 2

-TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

-Toy Story Mania!

-Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

-Viva Piñata: Party Animals

-Warlords

