Nvidia’s new high-end graphics card, the RTX 4000 series, does not yet have a set release date, though will arrive in 2022, but the details of this new generation surprise more than one. His performance will be spectacular, yes, but the RTX 4090 shoots up its power consumption to nothing more and nothing less than 550W.

A number that scares more than one and that may force many others to upgrade your power supply to make this GPU work. This new range of graphics cards will make use of 5 nm and its TGP (Total Graphics Power or Total Graphic Consumption) will not be less than 550W. To put it in comparison, Current RTX 3090s consume about 480W in overclock mode.

Information that comes to us from Mydrivers after the advancement of the 600W of the new PCIe 5.0 which will deliver a whopping 600W power, an increase of 150W that current 8-pin PCIe provide. So if AMD’s leaks are true, its new range of graphics cards will achieve a 150% more performance compared to Current RX 6000, so it is logical to think that Nvidia wanted to put all the meat on the grill with the RTX 4000, even if that implies a monumental rise in consumption.

The performance of the new graphics cards rises like foam. Looking back, the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080 models, released in Q4 2020, were almost 30% more efficient and faster than its predecessors.