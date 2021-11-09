We tell you what problem in the braking system has caused the recall of more than 5,000 units of the Ferrari 458 and 488. It affects US and European models.

A problem with the brake system, the cause of which is not yet known, is causing the recall of more than 5,000 units of Ferrari models, as reported carscoops.

Specifically, it seems that these are failures in the Ferrari 458 and Ferrari 488. The exact number of affected vehicles is not yet known, but the Italian supercar maker may have to repair up to 5,601 vehicles.

According to documents from the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in the USA), Ferrari has specified that it is a brake system related defect which could lead to the loss of brake fluid.

Although this information has emerged across the pond, we must assume that affects European models, since Ferrari only manufactures in Maranello (Italy) for the whole world.

The affected models, as we mentioned, are the Ferrari 458; specifically those manufactured between September 26, 2009 and December 2, 2015. As well as his successor, the Ferrari 488, specifically, those assembled between July 22, 2015 and August 28, 2019.

If the brake fluid leaks it is completely lost, the consequences could be serious and the risk of an accident would increase significantly. Fortunately, these vehicles have sensors and warning systems to warn drivers before that happens.

If you are reading this and you are lucky enough to have a Ferrari 458 or 488 you should be clear that you will receive a warning message in the car’s infotainment system if the total amount of brake fluid drops below 52% of the total.

Specifically, the message is this: “Low brake fluid level. Go to the nearest dealer slowly“And a warning light will also appear on the dash with an acoustic warning signal.

However, in these cases, Ferrari invites drivers to stop as soon as it is safe to do so and to contact Ferrari roadside assistance services to have the vehicle towed to the nearest authorized dealer.

Unfortunately, since the cause of the problem and the number of affected vehicles is not known at this time, it is not yet clear what the ultimate solution to this problem will be. In any case, Ferrari plans to send an interim letter to the owners to warn them of the problem, while it works to find a solution.

Later Ferrari models do not use the same braking system or braking components and are therefore not affected or part of this Ferrari recall.

This article was published in Autobild by Enrique Trillo.