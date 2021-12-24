More than 400 cars will be available in GT7

Next March will finally arrive Gran Turismo 7 to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. In this way, the publicity of this game is already underway. As part of this campaign, Polyphony Digital, the developers, shared a special flyer, where it has been revealed that this installment will have more than 400 cars available.

As noted by the GT Planet site, a special pamphlet has begun to circulate in Japan, revealing that Gran Turismo 7 will feature 420 cars and 90 tracks during its launch. Along with this, in Garage, the player will be able to save more than a thousand vehicles. On the other hand, the Central de Marcas will have an initial offer of more than 300 vehicles distributed among 60 companies with models after 2011.

ヨ ド バ シ カ メ ラ に 行 っ た ら GT7 の チ ラ シ? 薄 い パ ン フ レ ッ ト が 置 い て あ り ま し た. 誰 で も 持 っ て 帰 れ ま す. 各 要素 が 今 ま で SNS で 流 れ て い た 情報 よ り 少 し 詳 し く 書 か れ て い る け ど, ネ タ バ レ に な っ ち ゃ う か な.中 身 見 た い で す か？# GT7 # グ ラ ン ツ ー リ ス モ 7 pic.twitter.com/aAlOrsnbaC – riku (@bookkyamp) December 17, 2021

If you are a fan of vintage models, you will be happy to hear that your adventure in Gran Turismo 7 will begin with the opportunity to get cars from the 80s and 90s, but used. Similarly, this list will have different options every day. Finally, the Central Licensing is back. Here you will have the opportunity to test your skills with the aim of obtaining a certification that gives you access to more circuits. Along with this, a Mission Center will be available, where you can participate in specific races and events that will be held under certain conditions.

Gran Turismo 7 It will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on March 4, 2022. On related topics, concept cars are back in this installment. In the same way, here we tell you if this title will have support for VR or not.

Via: GT Planet