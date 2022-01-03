The event Consumer Electronic Show (CES), It is well known, well mainly by old school players, since, in this event, it was where companies such as Nintendo, SEGA, Sony and Microsoft presented themselves with their proposals for the world of video games, obviously we are speaking to the world before E3.

Despite no longer being that one of its main attractions, CES continues, but has been impacted by the effects of the pandemic and just now that a great comeback was being sought, plans are falling apart due to the cancellation of many companies.

This event, in its 2022 edition, It was planned to take place in a hybrid way from January 4-8 with the face-to-face phases in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, these plans were made before the Omicron variant of COVID-19 did its thing and since infections in the United States have been on the rise again in a dramatic way, major companies have decided that it would be better not to show up.

And it is that, according to information from QORE, they go already more than 40 companies have canceled their plans for CES 2022 to avoid unnecessary risks to your staff.

We cannot blame these companies for worrying about the welfare of their employees, since among the companies that canceled their participation for the face-to-face phase are Goal (Facebook), Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Twitter, Lenovo, GM, Intel Y T Mobile, among other.

This does not mean that they are not at the event, because in each case they chose to make digital presentations, but this does not mean that the expectation was to return to the face-to-face format.

These cancellations have made the event take action in this regard and important changes, since there is a change in plans by the organizers of CES 2022, who through the official account of the event on twitter, have announced that it will last one day less.

That is, the date established for its celebration It will be from January 4 to 7 and it was confirmed that there will be more than 2,200 exhibitors so there will be much to see at this event specialized in technology and the digital world.