The list of signatories includes more than 31 countries, 38 regional authorities, 11 vehicle manufacturers, 27 fleet owners and shared mobility companies.

This agreement is intended to assume the beginning of the end for gasoline and diesel vehicles, which will be phased out and replaced by zero-emission vehicles by 2035 in key markets and by 2040 in the rest of the world.

According to the COP26 presidency, this agreement makes it clear that countries and companies that fail to rapidly electrify their automobile manufacturing during this decade will simply lose their current market share to competitors.

The signatory countries represent almost 15% of the world automobile market, which translates into 11.5 million vehicles.

Transport accounts for a fifth of global greenhouse gas emissions, of which 89% corresponds to road transport.