We are approaching the end of 2021 and with this data and information are beginning to emerge on how this year has gone on different fronts. On the one hand, we can see our musical tastes, on the other, from SensorTower, they analyze how much money app stores have moved, with really staggering numbers.

Similar growth, but double revenue on the App Store

Every year the numbers that the app stores reach is increasing. This year the increase has been 20%, a more than considerable figure that places joint investment, globally, in more than $ 133 billion. An amount that is distributed very differently between the App Store and the Google Play Store.

Globally, consumer spending on the App Store will reach $ 85.1 billion, an increase of 17.7% year-on-year from $ 72.3 billion in 2020. Although users have spent less on Google Play, that platform will see more growth year-over-year, up 23.5 percent to $ 47.9 billion from $ 38.8 billion. The spending of the two platforms relative to each other remains the same as in 2020, with the App Store seeing around 1.8 times the revenue of Google’s market.





Only the App Store has moved more than 85.100 million dollars, an increase over the previous year of 17.7%. Android, despite its market share, remains at $ 47.9 billion, a trend that we have been seeing for several years. If we add to these figures that the joint interannual growth seen in 2019 reaches 21%, we see a clear trend in the evolution of the app economy.

The income distribution between the App Store and the Play Store is 1.8 to 1, practically double.

A growth of almost 41% in two years that, now that the influence of the pandemic is withdrawn, could be noticeably better in 2022. Among the apps that are contributing the most to these figures are TikTok, which reached revenues of $ 3 billion last June. We also find Disney +, Tinder or YouTube which, along with Tencent Video, iQIYI, Piccoma, QQ Music and Youku top the list of income of the App Store.





Income, of course, correspond to the number of downloads, whose number one is TikTok. Globally, the video network tops the list followed by the four Facebook apps (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger). Next comes Telegram, Snapchat, Zoom, CapCut, and Spotify. In the App Store the situation changes slightly. After TikTok comes YouTube, three of the four Facebook apps (WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook) and then Zoom, Google Maps, Messenger, CapCut and Gmail.





On the game marketAs we can see from the list above, there are also several winners. The list is topped by PUBG Mobile, followed by Honor of Ings, Genshin Impacti, Coin Master, and Roblox. The well-known Candy Crush Saga and Pokémon GO also appear.

Although the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store seem to compete face to face, it is striking that one more year the App Store attracts almost double the income. In general, iPhone users are more likely to pay for the services and apps that we like, something that attracts more developers, which gives us more to choose from. A virtuous circle.

