Bobby Kotick against a rock and a hard place: Everyone in the video game industry disowns him.

Activision Blizzard is not at its best. The American company is in the eye of the hurricane due to all the events in relation to sexual harassment, labor, labor exploitation, rapes, among others deplorable acts that have been committed within the studios without impunity, at least until the present, in which it has been seen that the company has several open litigation.

Nevertheless, if there is a name on the table that is causing more rejection than any other, it is Bobby Kotick, current CEO of Activision and whom many blame for all the practices that have been committed in the company. In fact, this rejection and even hatred of the community for the CEO does not come from now, since in the past he has committed highly criticized immoral acts, How to raise your salary and give yourself big bucks after laying off thousands of employees. However, every pig gets its San Martín.

Bobby Kotick is being repudiated by everyone in the industry: neither players nor managers nor developers can see him

Under this premise, a collection of signatures has been carried out in which Call for dismissal of Bobby Kotick as CEO of ActivisionEven the employees themselves are carrying out this initiative. Thus, it has been reported that this letter already has more than 1,300 signatures among Activision workers, which is quite possible that they continue increasing even at the time of publication of this news.

Likewise, among the requests included in this letter, not only the dismissal or resignation of the CEO is required, but also that the shareholder meeting is requested to elect a new chairmanTherefore, Kotick should not be part of this selection, since it has a large percentage of the shares of Activision Blizzard.

It should be noted that the rejection of this manager is being generalized, since even the CEOs of Sony and Microsoft have spoken out about it, showing Jim Ryan and Phil Spencer their rejection of all the behaviors that have been known around this man.

Otherwise, It will be necessary to see what is the sentence that is dictated in the different open litigations, but whatever comes out, it is clear that Bobby Kotick’s image is already damaged forever.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe