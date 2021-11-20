Anyone would say that we are in the middle of groundhog day. The cycle repeats itself and this time the king of the game is being put in check. The scandal has flared up again, this time hitting directly against Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. The accusations against him have led to a staff strike and possible business repercussions with Xbox and PlayStation.

Now, the company’s employees have taken another step forward, signing a open letter against Kotick and demanding his resignation. At this time, there are already more than 1,300 workers who have supported this cause, each with their name, position and study in which they work. You can check the list through this link.

“We, the undersigned, no longer trust Bobby Kotick’s leadership as CEO of Activision Blizzard. The information that has come to light about his behaviors and practices in running our companies runs counter to culture and integrity. that we require from our leadership, and it directly conflicts with initiatives initiated by our peers.

We ask that Bobby Kotick resign as CEO of Activision Blizzard and that shareholders be allowed to select the new CEO without the involvement of Bobby, who we know owns a substantial portion of the shareholders’ voting rights. “

From the ABK Workers Alliance, a group representing Activision Blizzard workers, indicate which in turn are more than 4,000 people not related to the company who have signed the letter. As of December 2020, Activision Blizzard had around 9,500 employees. It is the second time that a letter has been signed en masse by the company’s workers.

From Axios they have been in contact with different members of Activision Blizzard, some of them reporting that “a lot of people don’t want to be here“One of the problems with carrying out more strikes is the absence of a union, which means that” we are not really equipped to go on strike. “

“We really can’t afford to simply say, I’m willing to put all my work at stake, or get blacklisted in the industry as a whole to support the union’s effort … many of us live solely from paycheck to paycheck, “says another worker.

A group of shareholders have also come out against Bobby Kotick demanding his resignation along with two other senior members of the board of directors. However, the board itself has indicated that they cannot take action against Kotick as there is no evidence against him.