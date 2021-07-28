EFE.- The Mexican Government recorded an average of almost 10.5 women murdered per day in the first half of 2021, revealed data from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System (SESNSP) available this Tuesday.

The agency documented 1,899 women murdered from January to June, of which 1,391 were victims of intentional homicide and 508 of femicide, How the prosecutors classify murders motivated by sexist or gender violence.

The figure is lower than the 1,945 victims registered during the first half of 2020, when civil associations warned of an increase in domestic violence exacerbated by confinement to contain the pandemic.

But while intentional homicides of women decreased 4.27%, from 1,453 victims registered in the first half of 2021, femicides increased 3.25% from 492.

Mexico has recorded the two most violent years in its history with 34,681 murder victims in 2019 and 34,554 in 2020, the first two years of the Presidency of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Feminist groups have staged some of the largest demonstrations to demand justice, while President López Obrador has received accusations of minimizing their claims.

By state, the highest numbers of femicides so far this year were registered in the State of Mexico (68), Jalisco (44), Veracruz (40), Mexico City (33) and Chiapas (28).

By municipality, San Pedro Tlaquepaque (10), Tlajomulco (10), Culiacán (10), Ciudad Juárez (9) and Benito Juárez, known as Cancún (7), top the list.

The SESNSP also showed that 1 in 3 crime victims in Mexico is a woman.

In the first half of the year, the agency documented 55,189 women victims of crime.

Almost 60% of the crimes they suffered were intentional injuries, followed by culpable injuries with 15% and crimes against personal liberty with almost 9%.

The Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) reported last week a 3.5% annual drop in homicides general in the first half of the year, when there were 16,937 victims.

By contrast, the Government recognized the increase in femicides, in addition to an annual increase of more than 32% in rapes, with 10,458 of these crimes in the first half of the year compared to 7,885 in the same period of 2020.

Likewise, the Government indicated that last May family violence reached an all-time high with more than 23,900 complaints.

