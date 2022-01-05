What did Panasonic present at CES 2022?

Once the importance of this initiative has been established, the rest of the announcements for CES 2022 include an educational program with a focus on STEM (an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics), led by Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky and created in jointly with Discovery Education, whose reach in the United States is planned for 4,000 students; a collaboration with Area 15, which takes advantage of Panasonic laser projection technology; and novelties in its automotive area, in addition to some products for the end user.

Panasonic’s Automotive Systems Division introduced a collaboration with Phiar focused on the safety of drivers and passengers in a car. Through sensors and the deployment of Augmented Reality, the system can detect if the driver is tired, for example, as well as the obstacles on the road with which he can make a collision, to prevent them.

On the other hand, Panasonic’s collaboration with Amazon has resulted in new advances in the interaction with the Alexa digital assistant, it is now possible to customize voice commands even if they are not in the voice assistant’s repertoire.

Panasonic has the largest lithium battery factory for electric vehicles in the world, so it is now planning, in conjunction with Redwood Materials, a whole roadmap to achieve the recycling of batteries that are no longer used, 100%. hundred.

Finally, and briefly and sparsely, Panasonic announced its consumer electronics products, which include a microwave oven that can be operated with Alexa – thanks to its 100 expressly created instructions – an electric razor, and its brand of audio Technics, the new version of your headphones true wireless with improvements in noise cancellation, new headphones over ear with advanced voice technology for microphone use, as well as a neck-style gamer audio system with personal speakers.

Finally, also from their Technics brand, they presented a CD player with network capabilities that can combine different audio sources for Hi-Fi enthusiasts. They closed with the mention of a camera from their Lumix line, without revealing details, as it is planned to be launched in the second half of this year.