More Spider-Man movies are already in development

With Spider-Man: No Way Home ever closer to us, many wonder if this will be the last time we see Tom Holland in the spider suit. During the last few days, the actor has made a series of comments that pointed to his departure from the MCU, to give him his Miles Morales space. Nevertheless, It seems that this will not be the case, and a new trilogy with Holland would already be in development.

According to Amy Pascal, a producer who has been involved in multiple Spider-Man movies, and played a significant role between Sony and Disney collaboration to bring this character to the MCU, Marvel Studios will continue to make Spider-Man movies, which will star Tom Holland. This is what he commented in an interview with Fandango:

“This is not the last movie we’re going to make with Marvel – [esta no es] the latest Spider-Man movie. We are gearing up to do the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We are thinking of this as three movies, and now we are going to move on to the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies. “

Without a doubt, this is great news for fans. Although at the moment the details of the future of Spider-Man are unknown, once it is released No way home we will surely have more information about it. We remind you that this film will be released on December 15 in Mexico.

Editor's Note:

Hopefully this new trilogy manages to substantially expand this version of Spider-Man. After adventures in space and multi-universals, it will be somewhat difficult to see this character as a street hero, but there is still more space.

