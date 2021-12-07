Google continues to improve its Chromecast streaming players periodically adding small updates that increase its possibilities of use and more security.

On this occasion they have launched the latest firmware version for the latest generation equipment that has the Google TV operating system, devices that retain the initial ideal of the first models of converting any television with HDMI into SmartTV, but no longer require a mobile phone to function.

Devices will still continue to function on the basis of Android 10, although we already have Android 12 on the market, but the new software offers important improvements in the reproduction of contents with high dynamic range, improving support for HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma), which will no longer undergo reconversions to HDR10 and adding compatibility for videos with Dolby Vision.

Improvements also include updating the DRM or digital rights management software that had become obsolete preventing access to some services and content, improvements have also been added in the management of the device’s storage, troubleshooting and overall performance improvements.





What has not been incorporated in this version are the user profiles for Chromecast that were announced months ago and that seem to be relegated for the moment until “next months”.

The new software comes under the technical name of QTS1.210311.036 and with a weight of 158 MB, and can be downloaded directly from the Chromecast menu and offering the update of the internal security system to the October 2021 version.

To install it you have to do click on our user profile At the top right of the image, go to Settings> System> About> System update, download the file and wait for the new firmware to be installed.

Via | 9to5google