Samsung has recently updated the list of devices that will receive One UI 4.0, its customization layer based on Android 12. The South Korean brand seems keen to put its past actions behind it by rapidly rolling out Google’s new operating system on many of its smartphones.

The new update schedule to UI 4.0 (Android 12) has been released through the Samsung Members application, included in most Galaxy devices. This, in general, comprises almost all devices released in the last two years. You will also find flagship phones released much earlier.

As we mentioned earlier, the first devices to be updated will be those of the newer Galaxy family. The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 + and Galaxy S21 Ultra can now download UI 4.0 and start enjoying all the news of Android 12 in the United States and some other regions of the world.

As collected 9To5Google, Samsung promises to update the following devices early 2022: Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 +, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 +, Galaxy S10 5G.

For its part, the folding line will be updated between late this year and early 2022. These are the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip.

Fans of the Note line will be able to experience Android 12 with the update to UI 4.0 at January 2022. We are talking about the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ and Galaxy Note 10 5G.

UI 4.0 (Android 12) to Galaxy A and Galaxy Tab family

One of the novelties of the update schedule to UI 4.0 (Android 12) is the incorporation of several devices of the Galaxy A family. These will begin to be updated in February 2022. The complete list is shown below:

Galaxy A82 5G

Galaxy A72

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A52 5G

Galaxy A52s 5G

Galaxy A42 5G

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A21

Galaxy A12

Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A11

As for the tablets, these will receive the new Google operating system from February 2022. The mentioned ones are the Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7 +, Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Tab Active 3, Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

It should be noted that many Samsung Galaxy devices can already download the beta version of UI 4.0 based on Android 12. The devices and dates mentioned correspond to the final version of the system, but their deployment may vary according to the region and the operator.