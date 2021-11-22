With the launch of Horizon Forbidden West between eyebrows, Guerrilla Games are taking advantage of this waiting time to get even longer teeth. First, more details about Aloy were revealed to us, then we moved on to the exploration of the title and finished with the magnificent robotic creatures of the work.

Now it is the turn of their own settings, settlements and structures that we can visit. To do this, Espen Sogn, Guerrilla’s chief world designer, takes the floor explaining that each place we see serves its own purpose. An objective that must be complemented by collaborating with the writing team, one of them being Annie Kitain.

“At the beginning of the project, we thought carefully about all the tribes that we are going to meet. Their conflicts, their role in history and how they interact with the world around them,” explains Kitain. Espen clarifies that “the main challenge is capture that narrative frame in some images that are an integral part of the world. “

An example of this is the Tenakth, who are young warriors who train for fighting, so they still have military salutes from our era, which is a detail that provides more authenticity. “Each tribe starts from various ideas thatwhich end up being transformed into these incredible settlements “, reveals the screenwriter.

Another goal is to create a true sense that the world is organic and alive. “TAll non-combatant NPCs in Horizon Forbidden West are part of a crowd system. In this system, we can create rules such as reactions, walking routes and other animations. There is also the attitude system, which is responsible for defining personality. This means that we can create unique inhabitants, with their own behavior in the world “, details Espen.

Going to the most practical terrain, we find Cadena Squeaky, a position in the Forbidden West where dozens of travelers pass to get to their next destination. “In Horizon Zero Dawn, there were a lot of resources and elements that worked in the background. But in Horizon Forbidden West it is not all about textures: have become objects that people in the game use“This means that the NPCs will now actually interact with the objects around them, giving that extra point of realism.

Opportunities between settlements

Settlements are key points for Horizon Forbidden West. Guerilla designer Steven Lumpkin explains that “in every settlement in the world you will find opportunities for adventure. The tailors, who will sell Aloy powerful (and beautiful!) New outfits in exchange for shards and machine parts; hunters, who offer an assortment of new tactical weapons; the herbalists, who will sell powerful potions that Aloy will be able to endure because of how tough it is; and the cooks, who will prepare restorative dishes that Aloy can bring to enhance her attributes ”.

Of course, each settlement is ruled by different tribes, which will be reflected in the products they offer you. With the Oseram we can enjoy dishes with care, while the Tenakth are committed to consistent nutrition that prepares for combat.

Are up six weapons Aloy can carry at the same time, without counting on the usual spear. The outfits will play a fundamental role again, which will have holes to place improvements. In addition, we can exchange weapons and outfits more quickly than in the previous game. To create new weapons and outfits, we will find workbenches all over the map. They will also give us the opportunity to improve the elements we have, as long as we have extracted the necessary parts from the machines.

Integration and realism, once again, is critical to Guerrilla Games. “We hope the player discovers a world that seems more alive and credible than ever. We have added many details to the routines of its inhabitants, from clusters of people whispering in a corner to rowdy customers who start singing spontaneously, to children playing tag or pretending to fight with a guard. “

Therefore, now it only remains to wait for the arrival of Horizon Forbidden West, which will be produced on February 18, 2022 on PS5 and PS4.