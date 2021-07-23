That two renovators of Spanish television fiction as Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, responsible the one of The Money Heist (since 2017) and both, from The jetty (2019-2020), among other proposals, bring us that very serious mischief in the background that is Sky Red (since 2021) on Netflix, his riskiest series to date, shouldn’t surprise us at all.

The first of what was to constitute its only couple of seasons was released last March but, as its filming was successive, it is now possible to launch the second long before the end of this year. Perhaps as entertainment until they can provide us with the two highly anticipated batches of five episodes that end the adventures of Professor (Álvaro Morte), Tokio (Úrsula Corberó) and the rest of his fellow robbers with the now iconic mask of Salvador Dalí.

But there is no mistake either. Sky Red it has its own entity and the capacity to generate interest for itself. And its continued production has allowed it not to lose its fast paced neither at the beginning nor for the full development of its final season. We continue where the chapter “Bear Trap” (1×08) left off, on two different fronts with delicate situations for our three protagonists, the brave Coral (Verónica Sánchez), Wendy (Lali Espósito) and Gina (Yany Prado), and their enemies , Romeo (Asier Etxeandia), Moisés (Miguel Ángel Silvestre) and Christian (Enric Auquer).

‘Sky Rojo’, in full swing

Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato insist on recounting with voice in off and in the dizzying montage for pure narrative coherence; and they are concerned with reminding us of what happened of relevance in the previous episodes. Although we have it fresh in our memory. And not only for such a thing.

Undeniable it also seems that Sky Red continues to be one of Netflix’s most playful series. The dramatic intensity, the surprisingly sordid and insane eloquence and the lousy drool persist since “The whores did not kiss on the mouth” (2×01), as well as the restless camera, the parallel montages, the insistent musicalization with songs and the flashbacks illustrative of a life so suffered and of a moral rottenness so evident, with some fallacious statements, that one does not manage to understand how they can be misinterpreted by those who do not distinguish an ass from a mailbox and confuse ethics with aesthetics.

The misguidance of certain conscientious people and their fever at the festival of ideological paranoia. Because there is no room for hesitation with the fact that the compass of Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato points out where it belongs.

Several chapters close with a cliffhanger and the heroic prostitutes of Verónica Sánchez, Lali Espósito and Yany Prado in distress or with serious incidents, so that viewers wish to gobble one after another. There is a little detail that pays tribute to the film Requiem for a Dream (Darren Aronofsky, 2000).

The need for a near end

The music used as a counterpoint on some occasions, on the other hand; with the usual perspective: the smiling in the ears and the threatening in the eyes; and the song selection is sometimes lacking in good taste, but what matters here is whether it plays its role in each sequence, fitting in with the dirty and degrading vibe of Sky Red, which always happens.

In short, this season two is another clear and resounding example of vivid narration in the well-known style of the creator of The Money Heist, even with certain images that remind us of her, and her most usual collaborator, according to a television era in which the statism of the past is no longer valid.

But also in the way in which you have to build characters that are not monolithic or simple but have contradictory edges and ambiguity. Thus, they promote reasonable and satisfactory turns, with some sporadic excess in the midst of their violent discords. Why Sky Red It is not a great series but it is a worthy work that, however, should be thinking about ending during its third season; not to lengthen the gum without a justification that is based on its own history. Respect for her, in addition to blatant pampering, is essential. And by Netflix viewers.