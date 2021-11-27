More interesting metaverses to consider in 2022

Meet three projects focused on the Metaverse must be kept in mind for the year 2022.

Metaverses are becoming increasingly fashionable in and out of the cryptocurrency world, but being a relatively new technology, it is easy to miss a beat with new projects. And there is even the possibility of not knowing what its exponents are to take into consideration.

That is why in Bitcoin Mexico we bring you the top 3 of projects that are actively developing their metaverses which must be kept in mind for the year 2022, and the few weeks that remain for this 2021.

Before listing the 3 most important Metaverses, it is relevant to lay the foundations of what is a Metaverse? For those people who do not know it yet, or who have doubts about what this word means.

A Metaverse refers to a completely digital 3D world that combines multiple virtual spaces and also multiple platforms. Have you ever played Habbo Hotel or joined a Minecraft Online server? It is something similar but with a series of differentiating characteristics.

For example, it can be a place where people connect to work, play, socialize, and more.

It may, or may not, be accessible with virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR).

It may or may not possess the use of Blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.

As we can see, the concept of Metaverse is quite broad, however, it has been this last point that has given it the true fuel for growth so that this not so new sector develops, and has even caused Facebook to change its name to Goal.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and creator of Facebook introducing the Metaverse. Source: Meta (Facebook).

Assuming an example of what a complete Metaverse could be in the future. Imagine that you get up in the morning to work or to watch classes, but instead of sitting in front of the computer all day, or in a classroom or at the office, you simply enter the Metaverse and you can be with your classmates.

Also, after finishing there, you can play a video game like Axie Infinity, check your cryptocurrency portfolio, shop at your favorite supermarket by walking through each of the digital aisles. Additionally, you can trade your goods and services using cryptocurrencies, paint a picture and make it NFT to sell it.

Really, the options are limitless, but because of the winds that blow, it seems that we are going there as humanity.

Knowing that it is a Metaverse, and that its concept is broad, we are ready to present the top 3 projects that are developing their own digital universes and that also use blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies to enhance their Metaverses.

1) Decentaland

Decentaland is a project built on the Ethereum blockchain, in which users can play, explore, socialize and even participate in different activities; for example concerts of famous artists or cryptocurrency congresses.

In addition, they will be able to acquire land and build what they want within their space. In addition, they can create stores to sell their own NFTs or create their own decentralized applications (dApps) that players can use freely.

Decentraland is one of the few Metaverses that are fully functional today. It is completely free, you only need a Metamask Wallet, and even the very government of Barbados has begun to participate in this Metaverse by opening its embassy within this digital universe.

So proud today to welcome the Government of Barbados to Decentraland, establishing the world’s first metaverse embassy.https://t.co/Xu5RjAwhv4 – Decentraland (@decentraland) November 15, 2021

This popularity has caused the $ MANA project token to explode in recent times, making it an even more attractive investment.

MANA price from early 2020 to present Source: CoinMarketCap.com

2) The Sandbox

The Sandbox is perhaps the most anticipated Metaverse of the cryptocurrency community, this will be a virtual world where players can build, own and monetize their creations and gaming experiences.

Also built on the Ethereum blockchain, the Alpha version of the video game will be available on November 29, 2021, and already has a number of important sponsors. Among those that stand out:

The walking dead

Atari

Snoop dogg

Binance

The popular importance that cryptocurrency Metaverses have gained thanks to Facebook’s turn towards meta, and the announcement of the launch of the first phases of the game after 4 years of development have generated that your token price skyrockets and you already have + 100% growth from these ads.

3) Axie Infinity

Yes, as you are reading, Axie Infinity It is more than a Play-to-earn video game, where you can earn cryptocurrencies. Its developers consider this video game as the base and glue of what will be the Metaverse of Sky Mavis, the team of developers behind the game.

Axie is currently the largest NFT game in the ecosystem, with millions of daily users and the first to reach a billion dollar trading volume.

The team of Sky Mavis plans to launch a kind of Blockchain game launcher, a kind of Steam, in which third-party developers will be able to build their own video games, conference rooms, built digital spaces; such as The SandBox or Decentraland, but based on all the Axie Infinity technology, such as the SLP and AXS tokens, the characters (axies) and the lands within the game.

Although the developers have expressed that they are still a long way from releasing their idea to the public, the reality is that with Sky Mavis’ track record of success, it makes investing in the hope of this future project a very good investment.

Source: CoinMarketCap.

In addition, according to experts, the governance token of the AXS project does not yet present the possible positive impacts generated by the Axie Infinity Metaverse, unlike the first and second on our list. So it might be a good time to invest long-term in the world’s largest play-to-earn of cryptocurrencies.

Reference article: TechFlashes

It might interest you: