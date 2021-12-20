In recent months, the pandemic has accelerated a series of changes in labor schemes. COVID-19 functioned as a global experiment where a considerable proportion of employees worked remotely. However, as life returns to normal, it is more likely that work will be hybrid, which could represent a disruption that benefits both employees and work centers.

Flexibility can increase productivity for fewer hours of commute and greater freedom to distribute time. However, a survey of Microsoft applied in January 2021 in several countries, including Mexico, found that this higher productivity has come at the expense of the well-being of employees: 54% of those surveyed said they had an excessive workload and 39% said they were exhausted.

This finding is very important for Mexico, which was the second country in the OECD who worked longer hours in 2020, after Colombia. An average Mexican worked 2,124 hours in the year, 35% higher than in Spain (1,577 hours worked per employee per year). In addition, for Mexicans this level of work has not changed much in the last decade. This contrasts with what Korea has seen, where hours worked have fallen steadily, from 2,163 in 2010 to 1,908 in 2020.

For hybrid work to be a disruption that improves people’s quality of life and allows them to be more productive, it must fundamentally transform working conditions. This implies avoiding, as in the case of Brais, digitizing vices that we have carried for years. As the study of the IMCO “Working without ceasing to live: best practices for life-work integration in Mexico” it is necessary that the jobs measure results and not hours worked.