More free DLC coming to the Hinokami Chronicles

Like many other fighting games, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles has DLC planned on the way. The interesting thing this time, is that CyberConnect2 has planned to release six new characters for free. Thus, It was recently revealed who the demons will be joining the roster of fighters.

The first free DLC arrived at the beginning of the month, and it gave us the opportunity to play as Akaza and Rui. Now, the second free update is planned to arrive between the end of November and the beginning of December, at the moment there is no specific date, and adds the demons Susamaru and Yahaba to the list of selectable characters.

At the moment it is unknown when the third and last pack of free characters will be available, but considering that the second season of the anime of Demon Slayer is already underway, we are likely to see fighters from the next arc in the game. Similarly, there is currently no information on paid or free DLC in the future.

We remind you that our review of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles It is now available, and you can check it here.

Editor’s Note:

One of the biggest problems of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is the small selection of characters. Fortunately, CyberConnect2 is working to fix this with six fighters completely free. Likewise, each demon feels unique and is different from the humans in the game.

Via: Gematsu