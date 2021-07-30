The confrontation between Mercedes and Red Bull with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen as protagonists takes even more temperature after the appearance of the pilots before the press and the refusal of the stewards to modify the sanction of Silverstone to the British.

In these times, it is not surprising that a tough and competitive sporting fight ends up degenerating into a dialectical confrontation in the media. And it seems that both Red bull racing like Mercedes they have ended up losing control of the situation.

The media and political dispute has been taking shape for months and equality on the track has fueled the desire of both parties to confront each other. And what happened between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at Silverstone, where the Briton was identified as the author of the accident and sanctioned with 10 seconds, has had the same effect as a can of gasoline.

Nor did Red Bull’s appeal of the Hamilton sanction help, as they considered it insufficient. And, when the commissioners have decided to reject said request, Mercedes He has taken the opportunity to counterattack.

The celebration

But before that, the confrontation became personal between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen during the appearance of both before the media displaced to the Hungaroring to contest the Grand Prix this weekend.

Max Verstappen had shown his discomfort at the way of celebrating the victory of Lewis hamilton at Silverstone while he was in the hospital. And the British responded by offering his explanations.

“I saw on the screen that he had gotten out of the car and he seemed fine. They told me it was fine. I didn’t find out until the press meeting that I had visited the hospital. None of us want to see another driver injured or put a driver in danger, “says the seven-time champion.

‘I don’t think our behavior was disrespectful. It is one thing to know and then celebrate and another not to know and celebrate. He was obviously not aware. It’s my home Grand Prix and we worked incredibly hard for who knows how long to get a result like that. Y what a monumental moment it was for us to feel all the local fans for the first time », highlights the British.

The emotions were up to the task. It was not an intended celebration, it was just the joy of seeing so many people celebrating. I will not hide my emotions. It was an incredible feeling to see so many people.

“I called Max after the race to ask if he was okay and to let him know that the respect is still there. Obviously, it may not be reciprocated, but it’s okay. “, sentenced the Mercedes driver.

Max verstappen He appeared next, but showed no hint of wanting to turn the page. Yes, Lewis called me. I don’t need to go into details about that, but we had a chat. The celebration we saw shows how they really are in Mercedes, “he said.

“It’s disrespectful when one guy is in the hospital and the other is waving the flag like nothing happened after pushing the guy against the wall at 51g. And not only that, but all the reaction of the team. This is not how you celebrate the victory, especially a victory as they obtained it ”, stressed the Dutchman.

The notice

The last act of the day in this dispute was the previously mentioned Mercedes statement, in which the German brand accused Red Bull Racing of trying to tarnish Lewis Hamilton’s good name.

«The Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team celebrates the decision of the commissioners to reject Red Bull Racing’s right to review.

“In addition to ending this incident, we hope that this decision marks the end of a concerted attempt by Red Bull Racing’s top management of tarnish the good name and sporting integrity of Lewis Hamilton, even in the documents presented by his failed right of review.

“Now we look forward to racing this weekend and continuing our close contest for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.”

It is not difficult to assume that this confrontation will continue and the statement will have a response from Red Bull in the media. The question is, will all this affect competition on the track?