An example of dumping we are seeing with Facebook and its virtual reality glasses Oculus Quest 2, priced at 349 euros that no other manufacturer can currently match. Thus, once they get other manufacturers to exit the virtual reality market, they will proceed to launch on the market more expensive glasses models having no competition.

The European Union, as do other economic zones in the world, protects national production by imposing tariffs on foreign products . These measures are aimed at reduce dumping , which is a practice that consists of sell a product below its normal price , even going so far as to do it below cost . The goal of this is eliminate competing companies and finally take over the market.

In this case, it is China who is carrying out this type of activity with fiber optic cables. For this reason, the European Union has imposed duty ranging from 19.7 to 44% for the importation of fiber optic cables, since there was a risk in the production of these cables in the European Union.

Two Chinese companies endanger fiber in the EU

The tariff hike has been in effect since yesterday, and affects two companies that, according to the EU, are controlled by the Chinese government: FiberHome Telecommunication Technologies Co. Ltd. and Nanjing Wasin Fujikura Optical Communication Ltd.

The investigation into the dumping practices by these two Chinese companies was initiated after Europacable, an association formed by companies such as Prysmian SpA, Nexans SA and Leoni AG, which represents the fiber cabling producers in the European Union, be alert to these practices. The alarm was raised when imports of fiber cables from China increased by 150% between 2016 and 2019, taking 15% of the European market, valued at 1 billion euros. Deutsche Telekom and the Spanish distributor Comercial Electro Industrial SA. They showed their opposition to the tariffs, as they will negatively affect them.

The European Commission recognizes that all those companies that were buying cables from China are going to be harmed, since the cables will be more expensive, although in reality the anomalous thing was that they were being so cheap before. In total, cabling is only 5% of the cost of deploying new networks.