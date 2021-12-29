Renault’s new strategy of seeking maximum profitability rather than volume affects not only the Rombo brand, but also Dacia. The leap that the Romanian brand has taken with the new generation of Sandero reduces the profit margins of dealers, with a tense situation looming in the coming months.

The high cost of the CMF platform forced the Rombo brand to expand its use to other brands of the Franco-Japanese group. An architecture that was developed to conceive models for all market segments where the different brands that make up the conglomerate are present, regardless of business destination. In fact, that was the goal but not so short-term, but a longer one in which the French could deploy all their technologies.

The big problem is that restricting the platform only to models for Europe meant a serious amortization problem that he ran the risk of taking the firm away. Hence, it was extended to a new generation of models for emerging markets but also for Dacia. The Romanian brand has experienced a significant leap in terms of quality and advanced technology with the arrival of the new Logan, Sandero and Jogger. But also in price, and not only have customers felt it, but also European dealers.

Dacia’s price increase reduces profit for dealers

Although the manufacturer has already indicated that the price increase is linked to the new added value of the latest generation models, for dealers it is a problem. And it is that the profit margins have begun to reduce considerably compared to the results obtained with the old generation of the aforementioned models. In fact, at the ex-factory price it is already more than remarkable, the profit margin being considerably reduced as the cost of the models grows. A situation that has already put some European distributors on a war footing, being only the beginning of a contest that is going to go further.

Because, with the new generation of the Duster that arrives in 2024 and the confirmed Bigster with which the Romanian brand intends to attack the compact segment, profit margins now between 8 and 12% will be further reduced by increasing the price of the two SUVs. In fact, our informants point out that the inevitable arrival of the Bigster does not have great supporters in the distributors, who consider it an out of place model in the low-cost brand, and quite the opposite the manufacturer and the French brand.

Renault is not going to move one iota of its strategy of obtaining maximum profitability and profit from its models, especially when it has proven that the volume strategy is not the most suitable, nor does it generate enough to finance all the new projects in which they are immersed. Y They are not going to change the business line of the «low cost» brand either., so they will not give up offering increasingly sophisticated technology. A dispute that can be solved by the quickest route of increasing the profit margin to the dealers, but which also looks complicated.