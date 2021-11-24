The interactions between stores and consumers today are less “controlled”. Before the pandemic, shoppers were more exposed to physical stores and proximity to products. Today they are more digital. This evolution is pushing companies to reimagine the way they do business.

As a result of the health crisis and the adjustments in the way they relate to service and product providers, consumers have been forced to be more aware of their expenses – more focused on the relationship of price, income and value. According to our Global Consumer Insights 2021 survey, 74% of respondents ranked price as the main decision factor. Likewise, the trend towards digital was evident: only 39% of those surveyed said they frequent physical stores. Does this mean that we are moving towards an omnichannel reality?

Today consumers wait for online solutions to buy a product and pick it up in store. You can also buy it at the point of sale and request that it be delivered to your home. They can order it online, go to the store, see it, and come home to order it, or they just go through the entire digital process. Faced with this scenario, the consumer has high expectations that businesses have a series of options to satisfy their needs and shopping experience. Of course, buyers will not go through this process without first consulting all the details of the product or service, and the opinions of others to ensure that they are really buying for what they are paying.

It is about finding a way to coexist and function in the new reality. For example, now, it is common to find that large companies – those that have been successful for years following the same processes – have joined various players who complement them to adapt to the reality of a more sophisticated consumer. This means that small businesses or producers help large businesses to consolidate their solutions.

Another strategy is to segment your operations to hone performance. They have tried to identify much more agile and faster ways to operate. Thus, they execute, reach the consumer and evaluate the reactions. If they do not achieve the expected results, they reevaluate and rethink their strategies.

We are about to start the first Christmas shopping season in a relatively more stable environment than the previous year, in which a little more tranquility is perceived by the consumer. The population, after a period of confinement and, in many cases, of generating significant savings, today will be more willing to spend. This could cause us to face what we call revenge consumption. In this sense, according to data from the PwC Holiday Outlook 2021 study, almost 40% of all consumers indicated that the pandemic would not affect their purchasing power for the end of the year holidays. Likewise, 40% of millennials stated that they will spend more this holiday period than last year. This scenario will undoubtedly represent an interesting test for shops and businesses.

Meeting consumer demand, not just this season but in the future, will present a challenge for businesses. So they must be very aware of the functionality of their omnichannel strategy, that the plan to offer products, in the virtual and physical world, is well coordinated; They must also be able to effectively convey their value proposition and generate sufficient expectation around it.

Jorge Sentíes is a Strategy & Partner at PwC México.*

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.