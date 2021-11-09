KIA is working hard on the process of developing a facelift for its quaint little SUV. The new KIA Soul has been photographed once again in broad daylight, revealing new clues to the mid-cycle update that is underway.

It has been a long time since the KIA Soul with an internal combustion engine, it stopped being marketed in Europe to leave all the prominence to the fully electric model, that is, to the KIA e-Soul. However, and far from our borders, this small and picturesque SUV is still available with gasoline engines. KIA is committed to it and the proof of this is that it will give it continuity.

Right now KIA

works at full capacity in the process of developing a facelift for the Soul range. A mid-cycle update that will allow this generation to face the rest of its commercial life that lies ahead. To do this, it will introduce new features in terms of design, technological equipment and the mechanical section.

Spy photo of the new KIA Soul. KIA’s B-SUV will be updated with a facelift

Spy photos of the new KIA Soul 2023



The development process is currently concentrated in the South Korean territory. It is there where the different sightings have taken place. Once again, the new soul has been hunted in broad daylight. And what is more important, the photographed test sample presents some keys that we must bear in mind in order to analyze the changes that will take place.

The photo at the top of this article shows the rear of the new Soul. Unfortunately the camouflage makes an appearance. Now, you can guess the taillights that, although they will retain their exterior shape, the production model will boast of lights with a new light signature. It can also be seen that the two exhaust outlets are integrated into a single trim, predictably triangular in shape.

As it is a “facelift” the Design changes will focus on the front and rear of the vehicle. In the front will premiere grill, light groups and bumpers. This will allow you to adapt to the new KIA design language. In addition, the level of customization will be increased thanks to the introduction of new body colors and wheel designs.

The KIA Soul will debut exterior design, technological equipment and many other novelties

KIA Soul 2023, a more technological SUV



If we had the opportunity to enter the interior of the new Soul we would be involved in a more digital and connected environment. KIA will enrich the technological endowment especially in terms of connectivity. The “nerve center” of the cabin will be a touch screen of up to 10.25 inches that will be key to operating the infotainment system.

With regard to the mechanical section, it is expected that there will also be important developments. And it is that from South Korea the door opens to the introduction of a new turbocharged gasoline engine. And what about the all-electric model? Although to this day it has not been sighted, it is to be expected that it will follow the same path and also be updated with a face lift.

North America is one of the main markets for the KIA Soul. The landing of the renewed model in dealerships is set for next year 2022.