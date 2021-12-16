Analysts predict that there will continue to be many video game delays in 2022 and the stock of consoles will still suffer, but the number of next gen exclusive games, for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, will increase,

The year 2021 has continued to be marked by the impact of Covid-19 pandemic, and in the video game industry it has been noticed perhaps more than in 2020. The games that were in full development in 2020, planned for 2021, had to adapt to teleworking, so many had to be delayed.

Likewise, games that have come out this year, such as Deathloop or Halo Infinite, also suffered long delays, while others like Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring or Gotham Knights are expected in the first months of 2022, causing a unusual game jam in the cold months of February and March.

According to two analysts in the video game industry, Daniel Ahmad and Benji Sales, cited in WindowsCentral, this situation will not change much in 2022.

Games will continue to be delayed, it will remain almost impossible to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X … and companies may have to take new strategies to stay afloat.

“Game delays would not be unexpected given the impact of the pandemic and the transition to telecommuting.“says Ahmad. That’s why,”developers will try prioritize updates on existing games or smaller projects, which have shorter development periods“.

Ahmad explains that some studios have already adapted to remote work, “and we have already seen studies sign large projects from completely remote environments, and adopt a permanent telework policy“.

An example could be, according to its own developers, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which was barely affected by the pandemic (which helped that it was a single player game).

But nevertheless, “While some studios have been able to make a total transition to telecommuting, others have suffered greatly. We’ve seen games experience delays of a year or more, and some that came out during the pandemic did so in a poorly polished state.“explains Benji.Can you think of an example?

“I hope that most studies will continue to be focused on personal development, but most will be more comprehensive to accommodate your employees.“said Benji.

Benji talks about another issue that worries some players, especially those who have not been able to buy a new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X due to the lack of components, which is a problem that affects many sectors and will continue next year (although some are more optimistic).

Will games continue to come out for the PS4 and Xbox One consoles? “I think many developers will already be comfortable releasing games only for the current generation -PS5 and Xbox Series-, since the combined user base between the two is already very abundant, despite not having been able to respond to all the demand.“.

Benji hopes that in 2022 we will see many more exclusive games of the “next gen”, although we should stop calling it that. However, Ahmad thinks the transition to these modern consoles will be slower.

And not only because users cannot buy them, but because other parallel sectors are growing, such as streaming gaming or PC gaming.

If streaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming on Game Pass or the rumored “new PS Plus” continue to grow, developers might consider definitively move to exclusive games for the latest hardwareHowever, thanks to the cloud, they can be played on other kinds of devices (most likely, you’ll be able to play Starfield on Xbox One, for example).

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Escribano.