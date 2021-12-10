The first steps were very difficult for our friend Sonic on the big screen. The initial images were not the most satisfactory, so a remodel was necessary to satisfy the public. Once the film was released, the truth is that we received a very decent adventure.

Now, during The Game Awards 2021, we finally got our first look at Sonic 2, the sequel to Sega’s mascot. We had already seen the official poster, but this time we have seen all the characters shine in their maximum splendor. The seat in the movie theater is already reserved.

The magnificent Jim Carrey Returns to return to put himself in the shoes of Sonic’s arch enemy, Dr. Eggman. This time we have been able to see it with a characterization much closer to the classic aspect of video games. The one who has also signed up for the party is Tails, Sonic’s inseparable companion who is capable of flying with his two tails.

Knuckles is also one of those who will not fail the appointment, so for this film we have a complete cast. Remember, it will be next April 8 when Sonic 2 is released in theaters around the world.